Encompass Health CEO Mark Tarr joins more than 1,000 CEOs in commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of more than 1,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ (CEO Action), Mark Tarr is committing himself and Encompass Health to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing this commitment, Encompass Health and Tarr are pledging to continue to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected. The Company also commits to encouraging discussions around diversity and inclusion; and in response, Tarr and other company leaders have started sharing their discussions through an employee video series. The videos are shared with the Company's more than 43,000 employees in its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and home health and hospice agencies that span 39 states and Puerto Rico.

"All of us have the opportunity to champion change by setting the standard in the way we engage with one another," said Tarr. "As a company with a diverse workforce that serves a diverse patient population, I encourage our staff to listen to each other and our patients. Showing empathy and compassion can create a more inclusive environment where people of all backgrounds can learn and grow."

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step toward creating positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity.

CEO Action is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 U.S. States and millions of employees globally. To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 136 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

