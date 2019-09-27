Encompass Health named as a 2019 Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) is proud to announce its Dallas-based home health and hospice segment has once again been named by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE as one of the Best Workplaces for Women. Encompass Health's home health and hospice segment ranked 6th on the list for 2019, moving up 13 spots from its previous ranking.

"We are excited to be ranked alongside of many great companies that are making a difference for women in the workplace," said April Anthony, CEO of Encompass Health's home health and hospice segment. "Being ranked in the top 10 in this important category is a testament to the impact Encompass Health is making in the lives of the women, which make up 85 percent of our home health workforce. So many of our female employees are juggling caring for children, grandchildren and parents alike. Creating a workplace that helps them bring both balance and inspiration to their lives is what we strive for each day."

The Best Workplaces for Women ranking was based on anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.6 million U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed women and men's responses to more than 60 different metrics measuring the extent to which their organizations create a Great Place to Work For All™. Rankings reward companies in which women have equally great experiences as their colleagues and which have strong representation of women in the workforce and leadership positions.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 133 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

