Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Tampa now open

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Tampa offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"Through this new hospital and our existing hospitals in the region, we will continue to support the demand for high-quality rehabilitative care in the Tampa Bay area and allow patients to receive specialized care closer to home," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "We are excited to be serving this community and helping patients regain the strength and function needed to help them reach their highest levels of independence."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Tampa is Encompass Health's 139th inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its 13th inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

