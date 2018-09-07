Encompass Health Solutions/CarivaCare™ Names New Medical Director: Dr. Ramon J. Terrazas, MD, MPH, FACOEM

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Solutions (http://encompass-hs.com/ and http://carivacare.com/) recently announced the appointment of Dr. Ramon Terrazas as Medical Director, overseeing the medical aspects of the company's signature workers' compensation services. Dr. Terrazas has a distinguished array of credentials to bring to the fore in service to Encompass Health Solutions' clients.

Dr. Terrazas is a specialist in occupational and environmental medicine. He presently holds the position of Fire Surgeon for the San Francisco Fire Department, where he manages multiple workers' compensation claims and has expertise in performing complex return and fitness-for-duty evaluations. He also currently serves on the University of Pennsylvania Occupational Medicine Residency's Diversity and Inclusion Committee. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Preventive Medicine, is board certified in Occupational Medicine and holds a Master of Public Health from the Medical College of Wisconsin, alongside his MD from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Terrazas has performed research for the National Institutes of Health and recently completed a term as a Site Supervisor for the University of Pennsylvania Occupational Medicine Residency.

Dr. Terrazas is a fellow of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and has served for nearly a decade on the board of directors for the Western Occupational and Environmental Medical Association (WOEMA), served as Chairman of WOEMA's Young Physician's Committee, as Treasurer for WOEMA's board of directors and currently serves as Chairman of the 2018 Western Occupational Health Conference. Dr. Terrazas is a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) for the state of California and has extensive experience consulting on utilization reviews for workers' compensation carriers nationwide.

A noted advocate for the underserved, Dr. Terrazas has spent two decades on the board of directors of Northern California's largest Federally Qualified Community Health Center: La Clinica de la Raza in Oakland. Dr. Terrazas served twice as President of La Clinica's board of directors and has agreed to serve as Vice President for the upcoming fiscal year.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Terrazas to our team here at Encompass. He is a distinguished professional who brings decades of invaluable experience, in addition to the important work he undertakes in multiple organizations throughout the medical industry. We have always worked to provide for our clients the best representatives in workers' compensation excellence. Dr. Terrazas is a perfect example," said Paula Baker and Cheryl Cabrera, Owners of Encompass.

Encompass Health Solutions focuses specifically on workplace injury management programs for employers of all sizes. With its signature CarivaCare™ 24/7 Injury Reporting & Nurse Triage service leading the service offerings, Encompass also serves as an access center in the Workers' Compensation and Human Resources industries. In addition, Encompass provides customized case management and utilization review services.

About Encompass Health Solutions

Encompass helps clients and injured employees navigate through the labyrinth of the workers' compensation and human resources industries. The experts at Encompass work directly with public and private employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, captive groups and brokers to help deliver the most beneficial outcomes for their clients. The company was founded by Paula Baker and Cheryl Cabrera, who hold a combined 43 years in the Workers' Compensation and Human Resources industries. They are proud to be a woman owned and operated business, with integrity and a strong ethical foundation. Learn more at the company website: http://encompass-hs.com/ or by visiting the CarivaCare™ website at http://carivacare.com/.

