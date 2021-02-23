Encompass Health to present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held as a virtual event, on March 9-11, 2021.

In addition to small group meetings, Encompass Health will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Representation from Encompass Health will include Mark Tarr, president and CEO; Doug Coltharp, EVP and chief financial officer; Barb Jacobsmeyer, EVP and president of inpatient hospitals; and April Anthony, EVP and chief executive officer of home health and hospice.

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter and Facebook .

