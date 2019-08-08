Encompass Health to present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference and Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference
Aug 08, 2019, 07:45 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York City and the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference in Boston. Both conferences will occur Sept. 4-5, 2019.
Encompass Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 and at the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference at 9:35 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Both fireside chats will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.
About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 132 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact:
Hillary Carnel | 205-970-5912
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Crissy Carlisle | 205-970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com
SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.
Share this article