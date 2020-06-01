Encore Life, LLC and WholeScripts, LLC Announce Partnership Agreement

TULSA, Okla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Life, the only practitioner-exclusive professional grade Hemp supplement manufacturer, and WholeScripts, powered by XYMOGEN, the fastest growing supplier of nutritional supplements, have signed a partnership agreement naming Encore Life as the premier Hemp Extract product line offered via WholeScripts' sales channels. This partnership grants the companies' valued practitioner partners easier access to quality Hemp products through one single online platform, streamlining the order process and meeting increasing patient demand. The initial product release will include Encore Life's Broad-Spectrum PRO series oils, available in 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg concentrations.

"We're thrilled to have WholeScripts offer our professional grade Hemp products as our trusted partner. WholeScripts powered by XYMOGEN, is known for their top-quality nutritional supplements, and this partnership grants the practitioner and their patients complete confidence in the quality of their Hemp product purchase," said Sean DeWitt, CEO of Encore Life. "Encore Life is committed to only offering its innovative products through practitioners, exclusively, and given WholeScripts' shared vision it was an easy decision for our company."

"Encore Life, a premier brand of Hemp supplements, was heavily requested by our physicians and representatives," said Mike Mahoney, Senior Vice President of WholeScripts. "Our team is extremely excited to be offering Encore Hemp supplements as one of our first brand partners at WholeScripts. Encore's support of the practitioner market, quality and purity makes them a great fit to continue our mission for a unique and secure practitioner relationship."

About Encore Life

Established in 2016, Encore Life focuses on innovative, professional grade Hemp Extract products and delivery modalities to ensure a unique and consistent patient experience. Encore uses USA grown, non-GMO, CO2 extracted Hemp oil in the manufacturing process to provide the purest products possible, available exclusively via healthcare practitioners. For more information about Encore Life, please visit www.myencore.life.

About WholeScripts

WholeScripts, a one-stop site for professional-grade nutritional and herbal supplements, is the fulfillment arm of XYMOGEN and the ONLY site where authentic XYMOGEN formulas can be ordered. Backed by exceptional customer service, WholeScripts offers unique user experiences tailored to both patients and practitioners.

SOURCE Encore Life

Related Links

https://myencore.life

