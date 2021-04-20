Encore Luxury Coaches Focused on Future Success Following Legal Resolutions

Encore Luxury Coaches is pleased to launch its new website encorecoaches.com and upgraded social media platforms. Tweet this

The leadership team of Encore is comprised of an impressive group of industry veterans with decades of experience. In addition to Justin Ward, Sarah Bogue COO, William Kelley EVP, and Tony Barham EVP round out the team. "I have an obligation to the wonderful management team I've built and I, along with them, remain laser-focused on bringing a level of dependability and stability to our business, as well as new opportunities for our former colleagues in the very near future," Ward continued.

Additionally, Encore Luxury Coaches is pleased to launch its new website encorecoaches.com and upgraded social media platforms. "Pictures help tell a story, which is why we are excited to share the next phase in Encore's journey directly with the people we serve. We want our customers and drivers to tune in and see firsthand the care and commitment our team brings to every interaction. Just as the name Encore implies, we want them to keep coming back for more," Ward continued.

About Encore Luxury Coaches:

Encore Luxury Coach Leasing, LLC designs, builds, and leases luxury entertainer coaches. Headquartered in Nashville, TN. The company is comprised of a team of industry veterans experienced in putting the customer first and providing a seamless experience from start to finish. Encore is on a relentless pursuit to perfect the art of luxury travel for the entertainers it serves.

