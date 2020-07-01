Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Partner with Largest Campground Search Website, The Dyrt

Launched earlier this month, The Dyrt PRO members now receive 10% off RV sites and rental accommodations at all Encore RV resort and Thousand Trails campground locations, one of the largest RV networks in the country. The Dyrt is the largest campground search platform in the U.S., with over 1M user-submitted campsites, reviews, and tips and 15M annual visitors across their website and apps.

"We are excited to showcase our Encore and Thousand Trails locations to the 15 million campers who visit The Dyrt each year," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails.

"Everyone knows Encore and Thousand Trails are leaders in the RV industry, so we couldn't be happier to welcome them as part of The Dyrt community," said Sarah Smith, Co-Founder of The Dyrt. "I know our members will be thrilled about this addition to PRO Discounts."

The Dyrt PRO Discounts is part of The Dyrt PRO, a $35.99 annual subscription offering campers offline access to campground search, downloadable maps, gear discounts, and camping discounts at over 400 campgrounds across the U.S.

About Encore and Thousand Trails

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 80,000 sites. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Encore, Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information please visit RVontheGo.com.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the largest campground search platform in the U.S., with over 1M user-submitted campsites, reviews, and tips. The Dyrt has over 44,000 public and private campgrounds and is the #1 ranked app for "camping" in iOS App Store and Google Play. With over 15 million website visitors per year, a new user joins The Dyrt every 50 seconds.

SOURCE Encore and Thousand Trails

Related Links

http://www.rvonthego.com

