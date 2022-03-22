Encore RV Resorts Celebrates Sustainability and Water Conservation Efforts with Third Annual WaterWise Campaign

Focused on a commitment to water sustainability, the third annual campaign launched in January with Encore guests who pledged being automatically entered into the WaterWise Sweepstakes. Winners at participating Encore resorts will receive a wine bag from Sea Bags®, who since 1999 has recycled boat sails into beautiful bags saving over 700 tons of material from going into landfills. The Maine-based company uses all American made materials and pledged 100% of the net profit from these sweepstakes, accounting for over $10,000, to be donated to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center for sea turtle care and programming.

"Encore RV Resorts is dedicated to improving the environment and promoting sustainability, and our annual WaterWise campaign plays an important role in those efforts," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore RV Resorts. "The campaign provides an opportunity for Encore RV guests to be involved with the effort during their stay and hopefully continue to make wise water choices throughout the year."

Encore is excited to have customers join this effort by pledging to apply best practices benefitting the environment. Along with winners receiving the Sea Bags prize, all guests on site during the promotion received a downloadable 2022 calendar featuring Encore resorts with helpful water conservation tips and a WaterWise-themed activities guide, complete with water-free recipe ideas.

About Encore RV Resorts

