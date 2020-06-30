Encouraging signs for travel at Ontario International Airport in July as more flights resume

Based on current airline schedules, ONT will have average daily departures of 44 in July, more than the 37 in June and 24 in May. While the number of July flights is approximately 38% lower than July last year, it represents a significant improvement since April when the global coronavirus pandemic led to sudden and dramatic decreases in passenger volume of 90% or more at airports around the world.

A noteworthy development is the resumption of Delta Air Lines' nonstop service to its Atlanta hub.

"We are pleased to see demand for air travel returning and, while increases in recent months may be modest, we are encouraged by the emerging trend," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Airports across the U.S. took a real gut punch in April, but we have worked hard at Ontario to maintain facilities and enhance many services with an eye toward the day when our customers resume more normal travel routines."

To accommodate the return of passengers, Parking Lot 3 will reopen on July 1.

Thorpe reiterated that all customers, visitors and employees must wear appropriate face coverings while at ONT and onboard flights. The airport continues to utilize enhanced safeguards to keep facilities clean and germ-free, including frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces with highly effective disinfectant and security screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology. Passengers are also reminded to wash hands with soap and water frequently and use the many hand sanitizing stations that have been added throughout ONT terminals.

In the meantime, Parking Lot 3 the summer drive-in movie series continues at ONT in July with showings of "The Sandlot" (July 3), "Princess Bride" (July 17) and "Napoleon Dynamite" (July 31). These movies are being shown in Lot 5 at the airport.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

https://www.flyontario.com/

