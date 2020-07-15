Encryption Software Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Encryption Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Communication Encryption, Cloud Encryption), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global encryption software market size is expected to grow from USD 9,763 million in 2020 to USD 20,052 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2020 to 2025 in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

Major growth drivers for the encryption software market include stringent regulatory standards and data privacy compliances, rising concerns about loss of critical data and an exponential increase in the adoption of cloud and virtualization technologies. Budgetary constraints and availability of free, open source, and pirated encryption software may restrain the growth of the encryption software market.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The encryption software market is segmented on the basis of components (software and services). The services segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. There is a strong requirement for encryptio3en software related services to tackle specific needs. The encryption services enhance the security portfolio of enterprises and safeguard their system from unauthorized access, exploitation, and data loss.

The cloud encryption segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The encryption software market by application has subsegments of disk encryption, file/folder encryption, database encryption, communication encryption, and cloud encryption. The cloud encryption segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of organizations moving toward the cloud for achieving cost savings, agility, and flexibility, although this is also making their critical data more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hence, the cloud encryption segment is growing at the highest rate among all encryption software applications.



Asia Pacific (APAC)to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as India, Australia, andNew Zealand, and growing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Covid-19 Scenario



2 Introduction to the Encryption Software Market



3 Research Methodology



4 Executive Summary



5 Premium Insights

5.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

5.2 Market: Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020

5.3 Market Investment Scenario



6 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Standards and Data Privacy Compliances

6.2.1.2 Rising Concerns Pertaining to Loss of Critical Data

6.2.1.3 Exponential Increase in the Adoption of Cloud and Virtualization Technologies

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Budgetary Constraints

6.2.2.2 Availability of Free, Open Source, and Pirated Encryption Software

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Integrated Data Protection Solutions and Eaas Among Smes

6.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of Encryption Software Across Verticals

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Difficulties in Effective Management and Usage of the Encryption Key

6.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce Among Enterprises

6.3 Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

6.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

6.4 Regulatory Compliances

6.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

6.4.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

6.4.3 Federal Information Security Management Act

6.4.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

6.4.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

6.4.6 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

6.4.7 Federal Information Processing Standards

6.5 Use Cases

6.5.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

6.5.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

6.5.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

6.5.4 Use Case: Scenario 4



7 Encryption Software Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Software: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Professional Services

7.3.1.1 Support and Maintenance Services

7.3.1.1.1 Support and Maintenance Services: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

7.3.1.2 Training and Education Services

7.3.1.2.1 Training and Education Services: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

7.3.1.3 Consulting Services

7.3.1.3.1 Consulting Services: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

7.3.2 Managed Services

7.3.2.1 Managed Services: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market



8 Encryption Software Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Disk Encryption

8.2.1 Disk Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

8.3 File/Folder Encryption

8.3.1 File/Folder Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

8.4 Database Encryption

8.4.1 Database Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

8.5 Communication Encryption

8.5.1 Communication Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

8.6 Cloud Encryption

8.6.1 Cloud Encryption: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market



9 Encryption Software Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.2.1 On-Premises: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Cloud: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market



10 Encryption Software Market, by Enterprise Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market



11 Encryption Software Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

11.3 Aerospace and Defense

11.3.1 Aerospace and Defense: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market

11.4 Government and Public Utilities

11.4.1 Government and Public Utilities: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market

11.5 It and Telecommunication

11.5.1 It and Telecommunication: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market

11.6 Healthcare

11.6.1 Healthcare: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market

11.7 Retail

11.7.1 Retail: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market

11.8 Other Verticals



12 Encryption Software Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market

12.2.2 United States

12.2.2.1 Growing Need to Secure Private Data to Fuel the Demand for Encryption Software in the US

12.2.3 Canada

12.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Encryption Solutions Across Various Verticals to Drive the Market Growth in Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market

12.3.2 United Kingdom

12.3.2.1 Focus on Securing Users' Data and Addressing Gdpr Requirements to Drive the Market in the UK

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.3.1 Increasing Instances of Spear Phishing Attacks and Internet Thefts to Increase the Demand for Encryption Software in Germany

12.3.4 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market

12.4.2 China

12.4.2.1 Increasing Investments in Encryption Solutions to Spur the Demand for Encryption Solutions in China

12.4.3 India

12.4.3.1 Growing Need for Securing Confidential Information to Drive the Growth of Encryption Software in India

12.4.4 Australia and New Zealand

12.4.4.1 Rising Data Leakage Instances Across Anz to Boost the Growth of Encryption Software in Anz

12.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Encryption Software Market

12.5.2 Middle East

12.5.2.1 Complex Legal, Regulatory, and Economic Resolutions to Compel Organizations to Adopt Encryption Software in the Middle East

12.5.3 Africa

12.5.3.1 Increase in Number of Tech Ventures to Lead to the Growth of Encryption Software Market in Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: Covid-19 Drivers Impacting Market

12.6.2 Brazil

12.6.2.1 Rapid Surge in Usage of Sensitive Data for Sharing Vital Information Among Customers to Increase the Demand for Encryption Software in Brazil

12.6.3 Mexico

12.6.3.1 Rise in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions and Services to Fuel the Growth of Encryption Software Market in Mexico

12.6.4 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.1.2 Innovators

13.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3 Business Strategy Excellence

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups/SMEs)

13.4.1 Progressive Companies

13.4.2 Responsive Companies

13.4.3 Dynamic Companies

13.4.4 Starting Blocks



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 IBM

14.3 Microsoft

14.4 Symantec

14.5 Thales E-Security

14.6 Trend Micro

14.7 Sohpos

14.8 Check Point

14.9 Micro Focus

14.10 Mcafee

14.11 Dell

14.12 Winmagic

14.13 Eset

14.14 Cryptomathic

14.15 Bitdefender

14.16 Stormshield

14.17 Ciphercloud

14.18 Other Relevant Company Profiles



15 Adjacent Markets

15.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets

15.2 Limitations

15.3 Encryption Software Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets

15.4 Mobile Encryption Market

15.4.1 Adjacent Market: Mobile Encryption Market, by Application

15.4.2 Adjacent Market: Mobile Encryption Market, by Vertical

15.4.3 Adjacent Market: Mobile Encryption Market, by Region

15.5 Cybersecurity Market

15.5.1 Adjacent Market: Cybersecurity Market, by Vertical

15.5.2 Adjacent Market: Cybersecurity Market, by Region

15.6 Quantum Cryptography Market

15.6.1 Adjacent Market: Quantum Cryptography Market, by Vertical

15.6.2 Adjacent Market: Quantum Cryptography Market, by Region



16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide



