Encryption Software Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period (2019 - 2027), With Software based Encryption Being One of the Fastest Emerging End-Point Data Security Solution Across Industries, says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encryption software provides security to emails, files stored on hard drives as well as on cloud. Hence, this software plays an important role in protection of digital information against cybercrime for both enterprises and individuals. Enterprises are prioritizing the protection of critical and confidential data in the wake of increased frequency of cyber-attacks which is driving the adoption of this software. Another driving factor is the trend of bring your own device (BYOD). The rising adoption of BYOD aims at boosting employee efficiency, however it has further increased the issue of data loss and the possibility of unauthorized access to critical data. Other factors that are positively affecting the encryption software market are growing penetration of mobile devices and adoption of cloud technology among enterprises. These factors are expanding the surface area for data violation, theft & loss and cyber-attacks across industries. Companies around the world have been rapidly adopting encryption software to achieve compliance, improve data security, and offer better flexibility in operations.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=207

The global encryption software market is growing through collaborations and partnerships among the solution vendors. For instance, IBM Cloud Data Shield is using Fortanix's Runtime Encryption Platform. Without requiring any modifications to applications, this platform brings deterministic security with runtime memory encryption to applications that protects data in use. Fortanix brings Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) technology into the mix to further protect application data. This solution increases security even on compromised platforms by allowing developers to partition their application into protected areas of execution in memory.

Few of the major drivers of global encryption software market are rising demand for workforce mobility, increasing number of cyber-attacks and stringency of government compliances. Additionally, with enterprises becoming more dynamic, the volume of data generated across industries is increasing exponentially. This calls for protection of critical data that is susceptible to loss and theft by leveraging software-based encryption. Owing to these factors, enterprises are increasing their spending on data security. This is expected to boost the encryption software market.

Inquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=207

In terms of revenue, the encryption software market stood at US$ 2,850.21 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10,407.79 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2019 – 2027.The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of encryption software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the North American region accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a sustainable CAGR over the forecast period.

Among the types, full disk encryption segment accounted for a significant market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast years (2019 – 2027).

The usage of encryption software is highest among large enterprises as compared to SMEs. This is driven by larger amount of data generated by larger enterprises that requires encryption and the availability of resources for implementation of encryption software.

Few prominent players operating in the encryption software market are IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., DESlock Limited, McAfee, LLC, Micro Focus, Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro Incorporated amongst others.

As enterprises and consumers are generating large amount of data and using a variety of devices, the complexity of protecting confidential data, meeting compliance mandates, and preventing costly data breaches has increased, which is driving the encryption software market.

Request for Customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=207

Encryption Software Market :

By Deployment

o On-premise

o Cloud-based

By Organization Size

o Small and Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

By Type

o Full Disk Encryption

o Folder/File Encryption

o Database Encryption

o Network Traffic Encryption

o Others (Virtual Disk Encryption, Application Encryption, etc.)

By Vertical

o Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

o Education

o Media and Telecom

o Aerospace and Defense

o Healthcare

o Others (Legal, Retail, etc.)

By Geography

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

o Denmark

o Finland

o Iceland

o Sweden

o Norway

Benelux Union

o Belgium

o The Netherlands

o Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights