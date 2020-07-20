Encryption Software Market to Reach $22.74 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 16.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Encryption Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Function (Disk Encryption, Communication Encryption, File/Folder Encryption and Cloud Encryption), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT/Telecom, Government & Public, Retail, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Media & Entertainment and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global encryption software industry was pegged at $6.82 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.74 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1100

Prime drivers of the market

Surge in adoption of bring your own device (BYOD), increased mobility, and rise in complexity and data breaches drive the growth of the global encryption software market. However, increased compliance regulations among the organizations supplemented the market. However, dearth of awareness about encryption software and limited use of encrypted devices in some countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for cloud-based encryption software would offer new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

It is expected to witness a rise in built-in cloud encryption solutions due to adoption of work from home culture.

Increased in data breaches and cyber thefts during the pandemic has boosted the demand for encryption software.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Encryption Software Market

The Software segment dominated the market

The software segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global encryption software market, as encryption software is cheaper than services and faster to deploy. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in need of various services such as managed service and professional services.

The BFSI segment held the lion's share

The BFSI segment contributed the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global encryption software market, owing to rising cyber-attacks on various banking and fintech industries. However, the retail segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.7% during the study period, due to the rise in demand for encryption software in the retail industry.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1100

North America held the largest share

The global encryption software market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market, owing to generation of massive amounts of data that needs to be safeguarded. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, due to rising penetration of IoT, cloud services, and BYOD. The market across LAMEA is expected to register a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

Major market players

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco System, Inc.

F-Secure

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

IoT Connectivity Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Mobile Marketing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Security Analytics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Social and Emotional Learning Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Tax Management Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research