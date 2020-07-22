End 21st Century Slavery - The Evil of Human Trafficking

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices Against Trafficking announces an international human rights forum which will live stream via Facebook/VoicesAgainstTrafficking on July 29, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm EDT (UTC-4).

Human trafficking is the world's fastest growing multibillion dollar criminal industry. This vast transnational criminal enterprise is the greatest exploitation of men, women and children in the world. It is slavery.

Leading national and international human rights activists will share details on many aspects of the current state of human trafficking. Voices Against Trafficking speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves. They are the ones whose rights have been absolutely denied.

Speakers include U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, Congressman Pete Olson (TX), Congressman Jim Costa (CA), Congresswoman Ann Wagner (MO), Congressman Greg Walden (OR) Congressman Chip Roy (TX),Congressman Chris Smith (NJ), Senator Nancy de la Sierra (Mexico), Senator Manuel Anorve (Mexico), Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo from the Vatican, Chief Jerry Garnett/ ICE HSI, Santiago Nieto, PhD (Mexican Head of Financial Intelligence Unit), Andi Buerger, JD Founder of Voices Against Trafficking, Charter Members of V.A.T, Nonprofits, Internet Safety Leaders, Law Enforcement Experts, and Survivors who are forging a new path for human rights.

Your voice is more important now than ever before. ADD YOUR VOICE at https://www.voicesagainsttrafficking.com/join-us

