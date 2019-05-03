"End Family Fire" Campaign Launches Scholarship Competition to Promote Safe Gun Storage

More about the competition:

Two winning entries will be selected, one from high school and one from college.

Each winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship to be used toward college, university or trade school tuition, fees and/or supplies.

The winning videos will be featured as an official End Family Fire campaign PSA, and may be distributed nationally to over 1,600 television stations.

Video submissions are due on June 16, 2019 and the application can be found at BradyUnited.org .

"High school and college students across the country are passionate about preventing gun violence, and we're thrilled to offer them this opportunity to make a difference on a national level," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "By giving these students a creative outlet to address family fire, we can further bring attention to this issue and help save lives."

"No matter how well you might think you've hidden your firearms, 75 percent of kids know exactly where to find guns stored in their homes," added Kris Brown, President of Brady. "Keeping guns safely locked and secured is the best way to prevent family fire and keep our children safe at home. We've seen this past year what high school and college students are capable of when it comes to preventing gun violence, and we're thrilled to invite them to join in our effort to End Family Fire."

The winning submissions will also be screened at the 2019 All-American High School Film Festival in New York City.

"Our network of talented student filmmakers is eager to create content with purpose, content that addresses the issues directly affecting their world," said AAHSFF Co-Founder and Executive Director Tom Oliva. "We are thrilled to offer them a chance to focus their collective lens on work that supports efforts to end family fire."

Since launching on August 8, 2018, the End Family Fire campaign has already moved national attitudes and behaviors about guns in the home. According to a March 2019 survey commissioned by the Ad Council and conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs:

4 in 10 gun-owning parents in America (42%) are aware of the campaign.

50% of those who are aware of the End Family Fire campaign have sought information about safe gun storage in the past year – compared to only 16% who are not aware.



For additional resources including tips for safe storage, advice for talking with your family about gun safety, and home protection alternatives, please visit EndFamilyFire.org. To learn more about the scholarship competition, visit BradyUnited.org .

About End Family Fire

With more than 4.6 million children living in homes with access to an unlocked or unsupervised gun, End Family Fire, a joint effort from Brady and the Ad Council, aims to put a name to the preventable tragedies that occur when these guns are misused. "Family fire," a term developed for the campaign, refers to a shooting involving an improperly stored or misused gun found in the home that results in death or injury. Incidents may include unintentional shootings, suicides, and other gun-related tragedies. The campaign aims to bring awareness to the issue of family fire and encourages a national dialogue around responsible gun ownership and safe storage practices, which can help prevent further family fire-related tragedies.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media and technology to address the most pressing social issues. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit Adcouncil.org , follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter , and view the creative on YouTube .

About Brady

Brady has one powerful mission - to unite all Americans against gun violence. We work across Congress, the courts, and our communities with over 90 grassroots chapters, bringing together young and old, red and blue, and every shade of color to find common ground in the common sense. In the spirit of our namesakes Jim and Sarah Brady, we have fought for over 45 years to take action, not sides, and we will not stop until this epidemic ends. It's in our hands.

About the All-American High School Film Festival

The All-American High School Film Festival (AAHSFF) is the premier destination for talented high school filmmakers and media arts enthusiasts from around the world. To date we have received over 10,000 films from all over the world. Our mission is to provide immersive education with a profound impact, connecting the filmmakers of the future with the rewards, respect, and recognition they deserve.

Each year, in the heart of New York City, we present the largest high school film festival in the world, offering a grand stage for the next generation of talented filmmakers. The festival includes screenings of hundreds of films, industry panels and workshops, the largest film and media arts college fair in the country, an interactive technology showcase, networking events and the Teen Indie Awards Show where we give out over $400,000 in prizes and scholarships. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for more information.

