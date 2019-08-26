End Of Summer Savings For Select Pier Parties Anchoring This Year's Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) is comprised of more than 80 events, taking place at locations across New York City October 10 – 13, 2019. Each evening of the Festival is anchored by one of its fan-favorite outdoor pier parties at Hudson River Park's Pier 97 – the large-scale themed tastings showcasing wines, spirits, beer and some of the city's most talented chefs and personalities. Like all Festival events, 100% of the net proceeds support NYCWFF's mission to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. benefiting charities Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry®.

For a limited time, the Festival is offering a 25% savings on three of its signature events. This special end of summer savings promotion runs August 26 – September 8, 2019 and is a premier opportunity to take advantage of a night out in the Big Apple this Fall. Fans can enter promotion code SUMMER25 online at nycwff.org during check-out to save 25% on the following three pier parties:

Elvis Duran's Taste of New York hosted by Elvis Duran & the Z100 Morning Show ( Thursday, October 10 )

( ) Titans of BBQ presented by National Beef and Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Dario Cecchini , Pat LaFrieda & Michael Symon ( Saturday, October 12 )

( ) Sunday Brunch hosted by Marc Murphy & Devour Power ( Sunday, October 13 )

The Festival kicks-off with a celebration of some of the Big Apple's best bites at Elvis Duran's Taste of New York hosted by Elvis Duran & the Z100 Morning Show. Duran is widely known as one of America's most beloved morning radio show personalities, and will celebrate the launch of his brand new book Where Do I Begin?: Stories from a Life Lived Out Loud (Atria Books, October 2019) at the event. More than 20 chefs will serve up their versions of some of New York City's favorite treats – from chicken parmesan, wings, and hot dogs, to some of the sweetest desserts in town – while attendees enjoy featured DJ sets and sip on beer, wine and cocktails. NBC 4 New York's Emmy® Award-winning traffic reporter and widely recognized Big Apple culinary explorer Lauren Scala will serve as the evening's mistress of ceremonies, lending her knowledge of the city's best haunts to keep the party going.

Friday, October 11 marks the return of the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray. While this event does not qualify as part of the limited-time end of summer savings promotion, the iconic burger battle complemented by refreshing beer selections has been a part of the Festival since the very beginning. The vivacious award-winning daytime television host, Food Network personality and author of Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life: A Cookbook (Ballantine Books, October 2019) will serve as the evening's host while 25 chefs compete for top honors. Attendees at the event will cast their vote to decide this year's Blue Moon People's Choice Award, while an esteemed panel of judges – including The Bella Twins' Nikki Bella, Food Network personality Anne Burrell, and the Gotham Burger Social Club's Mike Puma – will select Pat LaFrieda's 2019 NYCWFF Burger Bash® Champion.

A trio of carnivore maestros, famed Italian butcher Dario Cecchini, meat authority Pat LaFrieda, and Food Network personality, restaurateur and cookbook author Michael Symon, will host this year's Titans of BBQ presented by National Beef and Pat LaFrieda Meats on Saturday, October 12. This evening feast will offer attendees the opportunity to savor expertly grilled, smoked and slow-roasted meats prepared by more than 20 chefs while sipping on beer and cocktails and overlooking the Hudson River. Tender bites of brisket, steak, pork, and chicken will be showcased in creative dishes designed to keep the taste buds craving more, long after the night is done.

The Festival's weekend of pier parties culminates on October 13 at the Sunday Brunch hosted by Marc Murphy & Devour Power. Murphy, restaurateur and jovial judge on the hit Food Network primetime series Chopped, will be joined by social media power couple Devour Power to take Sunday Funday to a new level at NYCWFF. From Bloody's, bubbly, beer, and wine, to the best brunch dishes served up by more than 20 chefs from across New York City, this event will be the ultimate midday soirée to cap-off a weekend full of indulgence.

Tickets for all NYCWFF events are now available online at nycwff.org. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF/#NYCWFF.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by and benefits Food Bank For New York City and the No Kid Hungry® campaign, with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $12 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org .

