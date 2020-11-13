End of the World Announce Their English Language Debut Album "Chameleon" Out November 27, 2020 Collaborates with Takashi Murakami

TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tokyo-based, electronic-rock-pop band End of the World announces their debut full length English language album Chameleon featuring previously released singles "LOST" with British electronic group Clean Bandit and "Over" featuring singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin. The new album will be released everywhere digitally on Friday November, 27, 2020 independently via their own record label LAND, Inc. and the physical CD is available for preorder now exclusively at Amazon.com.

The new single "Rollerskates" will also be released November 7th exclusively on Amazon Music.

Over the past 7 years, End of the World members - Fukase, Nakajin, Saori and DJ LOVE began conceptualizing the idea and eventually writing and recording an entirely English language album which resulted into Chameleon. The album's other collaboration highlights include the song "Hollow" featuring DNCE, an electro-funk jam with singers Joe Jonas and Fukase trading verses about overcoming heartbreak. The love song "Forever" featuring Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI and its lyrics describe how for any love or relationship to last it must continue to evolve and keep changing. "Dropout Boulevard" is a song that Fukase describes as his story about him "feeling socially awkward but still being able to do what he loves". Initially written in Japanese he wanted the song to "be able to shine a light for those kids who have felt out of place and wishing for a way to break out of their situation". "Rollerskates" while sounding reminiscent of a citypop song is actually a sad tune written by Saori who while struggling with insomnia describes her lonely romantic daydreams. The instrumental piano track "Airplane" reflects on the countless flights and turbulent emotions felt over the years on the band's journey of creating the End of the World project.

Produced by End of the World and collaborating with various songwriters, co-producers, and musicians (John Robinson, Nathan East, Greg Phillinganes) between Tokyo, London, and Los Angeles, the 13 song album was finally completed this year. Band member Nakajin, who blended his love for analog vintage instruments and drum machines with modern recording technology, completed the final stages of the album remotely over Zoom while in lockdown with mixer Mick Guzauski (Daft Punk, Janelle Monáe) as the pair were unable to travel due to the global pandemic.

End Of The World partnered with famed visual artist Takashi Murakami for the album's cover artwork. The band have always admired Murakami reaching a global audience and he is an inspiration to the creation of the End of the World project. "Having Murakami-san be a part of our debut album by creating the cover art for Chameleon is a dream come true for us not only as a band, but also as artists from Japan" describes Fukase "meeting Murakami-san was an honor of a lifetime and what he created for the album is a perfect visual pairing for our music".

End of the World performed new music live on Amazon Music's Twitch channel on November 7th 2020 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET.

Airplane Dropout Boulevard Lost (ft. Clean Bandit) My Sleeping Beauty Forever (ft.NIKI) Hollow (ft.DNCE ) Rollerskates Birthday Gone Stargazer Reimagined Fangs Bad Day Over (ft. Gabrielle Aplin )

©︎ 2020 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT END OF THE WORLD

Since their major-label debut in 2011, End of The World composed of Fukase, Nakajin, Saori and DJ LOVE have swept the Japanese music scene as SEKAI NO OWARI quickly gained momentum, selling millions of albums, and touring sold-out arenas and stadiums all over Asia. In keeping with the ambition and desire to share music with a global audience, End of the World is completely reinvented as SEKAI NO OWARI's English moniker, debuting all-new original songs sung in English.

