End-use Industries Recovery to Propel Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers Global Market

"The personal protective equipment (PPE), food packaging, healthcare, and industrial machinery end-use industries will drive the market in 2021 and beyond. Adhesives specifically designed for flexible packaging applications are an emerging concept and expected to be a key R&D focus for adhesive manufacturers in 2021," said Ganesh Dabholkar, Senior Research Analyst, Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "High-precision bonding will also become a top requirement in electronics, luxury packaging, healthcare, and jewelry applications. Adhesive manufacturers should invest in product development and plan to provide exclusive technical support to their extreme-precision adhesive customers."

Christeena Thomas, Senior Industry Analyst, Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition Practice at Frost & Sullivan, added: "Several leading coatings manufacturers are investing in the development of products with greater microbial resistance or with the ability to kill harmful microbes and thus improve the indoor air quality of residential and commercial buildings. Customers, especially in the premium segment, have been showing greater interest in coatings that ensure high antimicrobial or anti-viral properties in both the construction and transportation sectors."

C.A.S.E. manufacturers should focus on the following growth prospects:

Innovative adhesive and sealant development to meet challenging EV applications: Sealant manufacturers should focus extensive R&D investment on developing sealants that efficiently seal complicated joints in an EV battery pack and simultaneously ensure high resistance to undesired environmental factors.

Tire Manufacturers Open Business Opportunities for Elastomer Manufacturers: Developing desired characteristics, such as faster crosslinking and lower elastomer viscosity, will contribute to more efficient tire production, which is a major advantage for tire manufacturing customers.

High-performance Acoustic and Fire Sealant End-use Requirements: Sealant manufacturers need to leverage the current demand-supply gap for high-performance sealants designed to react at certain temperatures to meet the desired fire rating.

Specialty Products for Modular Construction: Global manufacturers should concentrate on developing C.A.S.E. products that are exclusive to construction automated processes, such as prefabricated construction.

Innovative Business Models to Transform the Global C.A.S.E. Market, Outlook 2021 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Global Chemicals, Materials, and Nutrition Growth Partnership Service program.

