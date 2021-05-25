EndBrainCancer Initiative to Announce Winner of Its 2021 Annual National HOPE Award

The recipient is nominated and selected by peers from the brain tumor community through use of digital and social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, Instagram, Twitter, websites) and through online support groups. This annual award is presented to a patient who embodies inspiration, courage, and HOPE in the face of a brain tumor diagnosis.

Presentation of the Award to the 2021 winner marks the end of the initial stage of this awareness and outreach campaign & initiative. Our intent is to build on the momentum generated during National Brain Tumor Awareness Month (May) and continue this campaign & initiative through July 21, 2021, which is GBM Awareness Day.

The goal is to advance awareness & outreach about all treatment modalities and in doing this, to create HOPE for patients diagnosed with brain cancer……and to inspire those that are surviving and fighting this disease.

One recent National HOPE Award recipient was Ken Whitley, EBCI's 2018 winner. Ken continues to thrive and live life to the fullest and was recently featured in a story published by Spectrum News 1, Charlotte NC.

Ken's breakthrough came in the form of a bacterial toxin injected into the brain by at that attaches to the receptors of the tumor cells, stopping the tumor cells from dividing, a Phase II Clinical Trial led by Oncologist Dr. Annick Desjardins, at Duke Cancer Institute.

Ken, pictured with his wife Cathy, credits science for making this lifesaving treatment available.

"The EndBrainCancer Initiative and I are honored and humbled to have the opportunity to feature the 2021 National HOPE Award finalists in our upcoming 'Know Your Treatment Options' Virtual Patient Education Meeting and Event. It is always a thrill to announce the winner and share their story with the brain tumor community," commented EBCI President & Chair, Dellann Elliott Mydland.

"The EndBrainCancer Initiative and I are truly grateful to honor those who embody inspiration, courage, and HOPE in the face of a brain tumor diagnosis and for the opportunity to inspire others who are facing similar challenges. As important as disease education, awareness, and outreach are to the extension of life and eventual survival of this debilitating disease, it's equally important to provide examples of those who have 'walked in their shoes.' We thank all the 2021 nominees for their willingness to share their story, and most of all for helping us understand the very personal meaning that HOPE can have in the face of difficult circumstances."

The EndBrainCancer Initiative would like to thank long-term sponsor of this awareness campaign, Novocure with Disease Education Support from Karyopharm Therapeutics.

About the EndBrainCancer Initiative

The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI, formerly the Chris Elliott Fund) is a national brain tumor patient advocacy and services organization and 501(c) 3 social enterprise with offices and its "Direct Connect" Center & Referral Clinic located in Redmond, Washington. Now celebrating 19 years of service, EBCI remains committed to extending survival and bringing HOPE to the lives of patients and their families.

Since its inception, EBCI has assisted thousands of patients, caregivers, and their families in their brain tumor journey and is acknowledged as a premier resource for the brain cancer community globally. 2021 marks an exciting new chapter for EBCI as it builds on past successes to pivot to a sustainable business model that supports greatly expanded programs, services and continued global leadership.

