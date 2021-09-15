Endeavor Business Media Announces Launch of EnergyTech Media Brand

"Large commercial and industrial energy users are weighing options to implement their sustainability goals while also improving resiliency and energy efficiency," said Matthew Veazy, EnergyTech , Senior Editor. EnergyTech fills an important niche for those seeking to better understand how microgrid, energy storage, renewable, distributed energy, and other technologies can help to satisfy their evolving needs as the energy transition progresses," Veazy added.

"Investment in energy technology and new application is an exciting segment right now, " noted Reggie Lawrence, Executive Vice President of Endeavor's Energy, Buildings & Construction, and Transportation businesses. "There is a convergence of industries that are transforming their energy strategy. They need insights and deeper understanding of available technology in order to make decisions about future investment. EnergyTech exists to deliver a clear and objective analysis for large-scale energy users in every market."

For Editorial Inquiries contact Matthew Veazy at [email protected]

For Sales Inquiries contact Tripper O'Mara at [email protected]

ABOUT ENDEAVOR BUSINESS MEDIA

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events, and marketing solutions. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the accounting, aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets.

For more information, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com

SOURCE Endeavor Business Media

Related Links

http://www.pennwell.com

