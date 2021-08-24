Endeavor Business Media Appoints Vice President of Content Travis Hessman to Lead Content Strategy

"We are excited to announce this new strategic role at Endeavor Business Media to facilitate our goal of consistently reaching our target audiences through all mediums; serving up industry leading content where, when and how our audiences need it. Travis will also be integral in helping us establish appropriate training, staffing levels and career paths for our editorial team," said Chris Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Business Media.

The creation of this new role emphasizes Endeavor Business Media's commitment to ensuring that content quality and relevancy remains at the core of its mission in serving its 63+ diverse brands.

"Having started my career here serving as an IndustryWeek intern in 2001, it has been a rewarding journey as I have continued to grow within the company over the last 20 years," said Hessman. "I am looking forward to taking on this new role and am privileged to work with an exceptional editorial team. Together we are committed to serving our markets by providing the highest level of quality in our content and solutions."

Hessman will report to Endeavor Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Patrick Rains. Rains says of the appointment: "Travis is a well-respected journalist and editor with many years of experience and industry recognition to his credit. Working with our talented content teams, we know he can help us continue to improve the content we deliver to all of our audiences."

