Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. to Unite 10 Divisions on IFS Applications for Oilfield Services ERP

LINKOPING, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that Midland, Texas-based Endeavor Energy Resources L.P . has purchased IFS Applications™ as the new ERP system of record for its oilfield services division.

Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. ("Endeavor") is one of the top 10 oil and gas producers in Texas's Permian Basin, and the Endeavor's Energy Services Division provides steady access and stable pricing to support Endeavor's hydrocarbon exploration production operations.

After a rigorous selection process, Endeavor chose IFS Applications in the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Endeavor's hydrocarbon production has increased significantly over the last twelve months and IFS Applications was chosen to streamline services in the field to enable the Energy Services Division to deliver more value while containing operational cost. To do this, the Energy Services Division needed to unite its various business operations -including well services, vehicle maintenance, manufacturing, facility construction, cased hole work and facility maintenance and other miscellaneous work-on a single enterprise system, running in the cloud. Endeavor's Energy Services Division needs to support both internal asset management as well as billable field service as it performs work for Endeavor's hydrocarbon exploration and production operations as well as external customers.

"We selected IFS Applications because it enables us to manage our entire value chain from field ticketing and work orders on a mobile device used by the technician, to the general ledger," Endeavor Energy Services Director of Operations Kevin Northcutt said. "The built-in field service ticketing automatically updates inventory records and tracks job status, so we can increase the value we deliver our internal and external customers, regardless of any underlying increase in cost or staffing. And IFS offered a clear and reliable pathway to a successful implementation."

IFS Regional President, Americas, Cindy Jaudon said, "Companies like Endeavor need to automate business processes to remove internal constraints on cost and growth. IFS is uniquely positioned to serve customers like Endeavor that have broad service management needs that encompass billable work, which must be reflected on the general ledger, and work on their owned assets that must update the asset register. Mergers and industry consolidation mean more companies will face these complex service management needs, and IFS will be here for them."

IFS customers in the oil and gas industry include Interwell, Rever Offshore, Technip, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Supply Service, Odfjell Drilling, Babcock Marine, Heerema Fabrication Group, Archer, APPLY, MIR VALVE, Rosenberg WorleyParsons, BW Offshore, Semco Maritime, VARD, PGS, ShawCor, Icon Engineering, Mermaid Marine and Trans-Northern Pipelines Inc.

Learn more about IFS Applications for the oil and gas industry, visit: https://www.ifsworld.com/corp/industries/energy-utilities-and-resources/oil-and-gas/

CONTACT:

Megan Schwartzer, Marketing Communications Analyst. Phone: 262-317-7488, megan.schwartzer@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE IFS