Endeavors Awarded Funding for Rapid-Rehousing Assistance for Youth Resilient Project

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavors has been awarded $1,513,294 for two years through the TX-500 Youth Demonstration Homelessness Program (YHDP.) Funding will support a new initiative called Youth Resilient Project (YRP), that will provide Rapid-Rehousing (RRH) assistance and reduce the number of youth experiencing homelessness.

The Youth Resilient Project will begin operation October 1, 2020 under the Housing First principles and minimize barriers to entering the program. Participants will have voluntary access to mental health counseling, parenting education, employment assistance, educational services, life skills training, mentorship, childcare, and basic needs such as food, clothing, and medical care. Endeavors housing model will encourage safe and stable housing to heal from trauma and gain new skills through empowerment to prevent eviction. "Endeavors is an outstanding and collaborative partner – we're thrilled to see this expansion of their services to our young adults," said Katie Vela, South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) Director of Operations.

"The Youth Resilient Project will provide much-needed resources with the grant awarded by HUD and SARAH. We are proud to be a part of this important project to reduce the number of young people experiencing homelessness," said Annie Erickson, Endeavors Senior Director of Veteran and Community Based Services. In 2019, the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless was awarded $6.88 million for the San Antonio community from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to end youth homelessness.

The new initiative will serve 45 Youth and Young Adults (YYA) between 18-24 years old for all self-identified genders in the Bexar County area. Providing these participants with a safe place to live and opportunities to reach their potential establishes the first steps toward permanency.

"Endeavors provides housing and supportive services specifically designed to meet the needs of homeless participants", said Chip Fulghum, Endeavors Chief Operations Officer. Since 2012 Endeavors has provided case management and financial assistance to homeless or about to be homeless Veterans and their families. Endeavors Case Managers work individually with clients to remove barriers to housing and provide connections to wrap-around services, including financial literacy education, job skills training, benefits enrollment, mental health services, and life skills training.

If you are interested in donating to the Youth Resilient Project, Endeavors is in need of the following items:

food

hygiene products such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, loofahs, lotion, deodorant, combs, feminine hygiene products

linens to include: bedding sets, pillows, shower curtain, bathmat, towels

household items: utensils, bowls, plates, Tupperware, dishrack, cleaning supplies, microwaves, coffee machine

gift cards for HEB and Walmart

furniture to include mattresses, bed frames, nightstands, loveseats, small kitchen tables

and monetary donations.

To donate, or for more information about the program, please contact [email protected] .

Take a stand and join the #WESAY #HouseAllYouth Movement for Youth in San Antonio and Bexar County at sarahomeless.org/movement-to-house-all-youth. By joining the Movement to House All Youth, you're pledging your support for youth experiencing homelessness, and committing to help find safe, long-term housing solutions for all youth and young adults in San Antonio and Bexar County. #HouseAllYouth Partners include the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH), Endeavors, Youth Action Board (YAB SA), Thrive Youth Center, Providence Place, Roy Maas Youth Alternatives, Bexar County Fostering Educational Success Pilot Project and The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

