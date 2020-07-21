Endeavors Awarded Grant from the Bob Woodruff Foundation to Support Veterans Impacted by COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This past month, the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), in partnership with the Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF), announced Endeavors as the recipient of an expedited grant to address support for Veterans who are still impacted by Hurricane Harvey and continuing to struggle, and are further affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Foundation awarded a total of $2.1 million to organizations that provide much-needed programming and services to Veterans, caregivers, and military families affected by COVID-19.

Endeavors Veteran Supportive Services offer emergency financial assistance (such as short-term emergency housing, rent, utility payment, etc.), and one-on-one case management services, (such as obtaining VA benefits and services and offering resources to mental health and substance abuse programs, and other public benefits). Additional services include referrals for financial counseling and legal assistance, job placement assistance, parenting programs, and skills workshops.

"It is an honor to have been awarded this grant by the Bob Woodruff Foundation to quickly respond to support to Veterans and their families impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and now COVID-19," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President & CEO.

The communities along the Texas Gulf Coast recovering from Hurricane Harvey are now experiencing compounded hardship stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, including illness, isolation, unemployment, economic uncertainty, and mental health concerns. Many Veterans across the region have lost their jobs in the restaurant and bar industries, retail, construction, and oil and gas sectors. Many military families struggle to afford utilities, car payments, lodging, insurance, and food and forced to make decisions that increase their debt.

"The COVID-19 crisis has brought an extraordinary time of need for many in our Texas communities. We are thankful for the support from the Bob Woodruff Foundation, in partnership with the Qatar Harvey Fund, to ensure Veterans and their families will continue to receive services for recovery efforts," said Chip Fulghum, Endeavors Chief Operating Officer. Endeavors operations are continuing to work 100% remotely for the safety of our staff and clients, as they continue to meet urgent needs.

Endeavors' Disaster Case Management program provides client-focused services for short-term relief and long-term recovery for disaster victims continuing to recover from Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Endeavors will provide emergency financial support for at least 150 Veteran households recovering from Hurricane Harvey. This grant is made possible by a partnership between the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Qatar Harvey Fund to support Veterans affected by Hurricane Harvey.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, please give Endeavors a call today at 210-431-6466 or learn more at www.endeavors.org .

The Bob Woodruff Foundation is continuing to raise funds to support veterans and their families during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. For the full list of programs awarded by the Bob Woodruff Foundation's 2020 Expedited Grants, addressing urgent needs related to COVID-19, to support Veterans impacted by Coronavirus, check out bobwoodrufffoundation.org/2020-expedited-grants/ .

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org .

ABOUT THE BOB WOODRUFF FOUNDATION:

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans. To date, BWF has invested over $70 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes .

MEDIA CONTACT

Shannon Gowen, Chief Marketing Officer, Endeavors

210-431-6466 x126 | [email protected]

SOURCE Endeavors

Related Links

http://www.endeavors.org

