Endeavors Names Chip Fulghum as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

SAN ANTONIO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Endeavors announces the appointment of the Honorable Chip Fulghum as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Fulghum has served as the Deputy Under Secretary for Management with the Department of Homeland Security for the past six years. Along with the Under Secretary for Management, he oversaw all aspects of the Department's management programs, including financial, human capital, information technology, procurement, security, and asset management. He also provided support and guidance to the Department's acquisition oversight process and represented DHS in a number of management-related interagency committees. Chip will begin his new appointment with Endeavors on July 8th.

"I am encouraged by the passion, commitment, and dedication to serving others of both the Endeavors organization and the employees who serve," said Mr. Fulghum. "I'm excited to serve alongside them to continue the great work they do every day… making a difference in the lives of Veterans, homeless individuals, and disaster survivors who so desperately need help."

Mr. Fulghum has twice served as the Department of Homeland Security's Acting Deputy Secretary. He served as the Acting Under Secretary for Management-the Department's number three official. "We are excited to have Chip join our team. His operational expertise will be pivotal in helping Endeavors improve and grow our services," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President and CEO.

Mr. Fulghum joined the Department of Homeland Security in October 2012 as the Budget Director within the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He was later confirmed by the Senate and served as the Department's CFO from September 2014 – January 2017. As CFO, he had stewardship of internal controls to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse across DHS and led the formulation and execution of the Department's $90B budget.

Prior to joining the Department, Mr. Fulghum served as a U.S. Air Force officer for 28 years, rising to the rank of Colonel. Mr. Fulghum and his wife Cheryl have 2 children and 2 grandchildren.

About Endeavors

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national non-profit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information, visit www.endeavors.org.

