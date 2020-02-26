Endicott Growth Equity Partners Expands with New Partner Mike Chinn

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endicott Growth Equity Partners (EGEP), an investment fund of Endicott Group focusing on the information services, data and analytics sector, welcomes Mike Chinn to its leadership team. Chinn joins former S&P Global and SNL Financial colleague Will Pappas to build out Endicott's operational expertise in the information services sector and complements the deep roots in the financial services industry of Endicott Group Co-Founders Wayne Goldstein and Robert Usdan.

Together, Pappas and Chinn bring impressive experience, first at SNL Financial and then at S&P Global Market Intelligence. As Chief Commercial Officer and CEO respectively, they led the rapid growth of SNL Financial from 2000 – 2015 that resulted in a successful sale to S&P Global. Post sale, SNL and S&P's Capital IQ division were merged into a new division, S&P Global Market Intelligence with Pappas as CCO and Chinn as President.

Endicott Co-Founder Wayne Goldstein said: "We are excited to welcome Mike Chinn to the team as Endicott accelerates its transition from investing in traditional financial institutions to the information services sector."

"Mike and Will bring world-class experience from both S&P and SNL and a complementary skillset that broadens our deal sourcing and enhances the value-add we offer our portfolio companies," Endicott Co-Founder Robert Usdan added.

Endicott Group launched Endicott Growth Equity Partners in 2019 in response to the increasingly pivotal role that data plays in all sectors of today's economy. The information services industry is broad, deep, and fast-growing, with over 9,000 companies in 30-plus sectors representing approximately $1.7 trillion in revenue. These companies are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the expanding need for companies in every sector to manage and optimize data in order to improve decision-making, cost efficiency, and competitive positioning. According to Chinn, "EGEP's partnership-oriented approach, along with our combined operational expertise and extensive professional networks, help founder-operators in their growth and scale journey to maximize long term value for all stakeholders."

About Endicott Group and Endicott Growth Equity Partners

Founded in 1996, Endicott Group is a New York-based investment firm with deep experience in the financial services sector. Through Endicott Growth Equity Partners, Endicott Group is currently investing in technology-enabled, business-to-business companies that provide data, analytics and work-flow software and services. Endicott partners with management teams and other shareholders to build strong companies that realize their growth potential and maximize value. For more information: www.endicottgp.com.

tara@marketingmattersltd.com

914-777-3990

SOURCE Endicott Group

Related Links

http://www.endicottgp.com

