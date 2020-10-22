Endicott Growth Equity Partners Expands with New Principal Dan Seideman

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endicott Growth Equity Partners (EGEP), an investment fund of Endicott Group focusing on the information services, data, and analytics sector, welcomes Dan Seideman to its investment team as a Principal. Seideman joins EGEP to further expand its operational and deal expertise in the information services sector.

While at SNL Financial and then at S&P Global's Market Intelligence division, Seideman held leadership roles first in Product Management, overseeing the rapidly growing Media, Energy and Metals & Mining divisions, and then in Strategy, Corporate Development and Innovation, overseeing acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic growth investments.

Wayne Goldstein, Endicott Group Co-Founder and EGEP General Partner said: "We are excited to welcome Dan to the team to help build out our investment portfolio and work closely with portfolio companies as they implement growth strategies." EGEP General Partner Will Pappas added, "I worked closely with Dan at both SNL and S&P Global and am thrilled to bring on someone with his experience during the formative stage of our fund."

Endicott Group launched Endicott Growth Equity Partners in 2019 in response to the increasingly pivotal role of data in all sectors of today's economy. The information services industry is broad, deep, and fast-growing, with over 9,000 companies in 30-plus sectors representing approximately $1.7 trillion in revenue. These companies are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the expanding need for companies in every sector to utilize data to improve decision-making and competitiveness. EGEP partners with talented founders and management teams looking to grow and scale their businesses.

About Endicott Group and Endicott Growth Equity Partners

Founded in 1996, Endicott Group is a New York–based investment firm with deep private equity experience. Through Endicott Growth Equity Partners, Endicott Group is currently investing in technology-enabled, business-to-business companies providing data/information/work-flow software and services. As a value-added investor, Endicott leverages its expertise investing in and operating information services companies as well as financial services companies. Endicott partners with management teams and other shareholders in building strong companies that realize their growth potential and maximize value. For more information: www.endicottgp.com.

