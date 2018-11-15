Ending Veteran Homelessness Program Named a Mutual of America 2018 Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that the Ending Veteran Homelessness program was named an Honorable Mention award recipient of its 2018 Community Partnership Award competition.

For nearly 25 years, Community Rebuilders has worked to end homelessness in Kent County through housing opportunities and support services for families in transition. In 2016, after receiving the Supportive Services for Veteran Families grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Community Rebuilders began the Ending Veteran Homelessness program with a pledge to end veteran homelessness in the county.

Through this program, Community Rebuilders identified specific services and support needed and then asked community partners to formally identify, pledge and commit to the resources they could deliver in a dedicated manner. At the same time, they organized a multiagency outreach team to find and name every homeless veteran in Kent County. Based on what they learned from veterans about their needs and wants, Community Rebuilders developed an assessment tool to prioritize and connect current veterans to appropriate services, including transitional housing, rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing.

"We've been able to bring hope to veterans who are struggling by providing strengths-based, consumer driven housing options," said Vera Beech, Executive Director. "Since 2016, more than 600 homeless veterans have gained access to safe and decent housing of their choosing. As we look into the future, Community Rebuilders remains dedicated to ensuring that homelessness in Kent County will be rare, brief and nonrecurring for the men and women who valiantly served our country."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 230 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of all of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America has specialized in providing retirement products and related services to organizations and their employees, as well as individuals, for over 70 years. As a mutual company, we do not have stockholders and are not publicly traded. We operate solely for the benefit of our customers, managing the Company for their long-term interest, rather than for the short-term demands of stockholders.

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence, and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception and that continue to serve us well. For more information, please visit us at mutualofamerica.com.

