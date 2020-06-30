Endless Network Launches Endless Summer - A Free Weekly Educational Gaming Challenge for Kids

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Endless Network announced the launch of its new summer coding game challenge, the Endless Summer . As camps and summer activities continue to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions, the Endless Summer provides a free suite of fun and educational games, challenges, and live-stream seminars for kids to learn coding skills. The games and weekly challenges are available to all kids ages 9-16 with the opportunity for players to enter to win weekly prizes.

According to research from the Northwest Evaluation Association, a COVID-19 "summer slide" could reduce learning gains in reading by about 30% and in mathematics by 50%, with some students losing nearly a full year of learning. The Endless Summer is an opportunity for kids to stay engaged throughout the summer and play free, educational games at home. Each week of the Endless Summer kicks off with a "Terminal Two Tuesday," where new missions, challenges, and activities will become available -- ensuring kids have five weeks jam-packed with learning and fun.

Each week, two players will win a Terminal Two prize bundle, including a swag bag of a backpack, T-shirt, stickers, water bottle, and game codes to download the entire suite of games for free. Players must tag @TerminalTwo on social media with a picture of their progress, and will be awarded one entry per social media post per week. Regular weekly players will be entered to win the grand prize: a Terminal Two character designed and named with them, and, in partnership with CORI, the Center on Rural Innovation ,10 additional Endless Studios Game-Making and Coding intensive seats in their name donated to students in areas of the country where coding education is not easily accessible. These classes support the Rural Innovation Initiative (RII), driving efforts across the country to evolve rural hometowns into thriving digital ecosystems.

"With camps and in-person learning activities on hold, the Endless Summer provides an essential opportunity for children to stay engaged this summer -- all while developing key coding skills," said Heather Chandler, Former Senior Producer of Fortnite and Founder of Whole Brain Escape. "As kids progress through the Terminal Two suite of games, they'll want to keep coming back to compare scores with friends, progress and win prizes, and, most importantly, have fun. Even as summer plans change, the Endless Summer is a consistent, foundational, and fun activity that parents and kids alike will keep coming back to."

"We are thrilled to offer the Endless Summer this year when families really need engaging, educational activities for kids," said Virginia McArthur, Endless Network Executive Producer. "Bringing coding education to kids of all backgrounds has long been the mission of Endless Network, and we hope that the Endless Summer will expand access during this challenging year for families and educators."

The Endless Summer runs from Tuesday, July 7th to Tuesday, August 4th. Each week, kids will learn new coding skills through Terminal Two games and tutorials from expert game producers, including:



July 7 July 14 July 21 July 28 August 4 Play: Frog Squash & Dragon's Apprentice Frog Squash & The Passage Aqueducts & Ovum City White House The Bunker Learn the coding skill: Loops Conditionals Syntax Mark up & styling Debugging & writing code Watch experts: Virginia McArthur (Endless Executive Producer, Formerly of The Sims) & Alejandro Pérez (Endless Producer & Game Designer) Randy O'Connor (Endless Lead Game Designer) Nan Chu (Games Director, formerly of Tynker) & Alex Meyer (Endless Director of Technology, Formerly of Playsets) Heather Chandler (Endless Board Member, formerly of Fortnite) Stay Tuned...

Terminal Two games are used by education partners, including the Computer Science Teachers Association , and were awarded the 'Best Learn to Code Games' at CES 2020 . Terminal Two is an initiative of Endless Network, an organization that brings digital literacy and access to kids around the world through games and philanthropy. The Terminal Two suite of games includes games designed by educators and professional game designers for beginning, intermediate, and advanced coders, and includes Frog Squash , Aqueducts , White House , The Passage , Ovum City , The Maze , The Bunker , Dragon's Apprentice , and more.

To learn more and sign up to participate in the Endless Summer, visit www.endlesssummer.games .

About Endless Network

Founded in 2011, Endless Network is an independent collection of companies and initiatives focused on improving technological literacy, expanding internet access, and promoting coding education. By leveraging philanthropic efforts, partnerships, and impact gaming, Endless Network seeks to meet the technology needs of underserved and unconnected communities while making learning fun and safe for all. Learn more at www.endlessnetwork.com.

