Endo Announces Publication Of Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) Phase 2 Data In Dermatologic Surgery

DUBLIN, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced the publication of Phase 2 data evaluating collagenase clostridium histolyticum (or "CCH") for the treatment of cellulite in Dermatologic Surgery, the official journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. CCH is the first and only investigational injectable treatment designed specifically to reduce the appearance of cellulite by disrupting the collagen structure of fibrous septae, which cause dimpling of the skin.

Consistent with the recently released Phase 3 studies, the Phase 2 data recently published in the journal online, demonstrate that CCH delivered a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement as compared to placebo for all primary and secondary endpoints.

"The possibility of an injectable treatment for cellulite is exciting for both patients and aesthetic physicians," said Dr. Neil Sadick, lead investigator and Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Weill Cornell Medical College. "As the clinical trial program for CCH advances, each new study and its corresponding data analysis demonstrate that CCH could be a major advancement in treating an issue that affects a majority of women during their lifetime."

The Phase 2 clinical trial enrolled 375 women aged 18 years or older in the United States who were randomized to receive up to three treatment sessions of CCH (0.84 mg/session) or placebo, with each treatment session occurring approximately 21 days apart. Twelve injections were administered into cellulite dimples during each session across an entire treatment area – left or right buttock, or left or right posterior thigh. A significant percentage (CR-PCSS = 54.2% improvement; PR-PCSS = 72.3% improvement) of trial subjects receiving CCH achieved at least a 1-point improvement of cellulite severity. CCH was well-tolerated in the treated subjects with most adverse events being mild to moderate in severity, and primarily limited to the local injection area (e.g. bruising, pain, nodule, pruritus, erythema, and discoloration).

"The results of this study add to the evidence that CCH, if approved, can play a significant role in reducing the appearance of cellulite," said Matthew Davis, M.D., R.Ph., Endo's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. "The Phase 2 and Phase 3 data continue to substantiate our ongoing efforts to develop an injectable treatment for cellulite."

ABOUT CELLULITE

Cellulite is a localized alteration in the contour of the skin that has been reported in 85 to 98 percent of post-pubertal females and affects women of all races and ethnicities.1,2 The primary cause of the condition is a thickening of the collagen septae that attach the skin to the underlying fascia layers with additional contributing protrusions of subcutaneous fat. The septae tether the skin, which causes the surface dimpling characteristic of cellulite.2,3 Cellulite clinically presents on the buttocks, thighs, lower abdomen and arms.

It is known that cellulite is different from generalized obesity. In generalized obesity, adipocytes undergo hypertrophy and hyperplasia that are not limited to the pelvis, thighs, and abdomen.4 In areas of cellulite, characteristic large, metabolically stable adipocytes have physiologic and biochemical properties that differ from adipose tissue located elsewhere. Weight gain makes cellulite more noticeable, but it may be present even in thin subjects. Genetics may also play a role, since cellulite tends to run in families.

Despite multiple therapeutic approaches for the attempted treatment of patients with cellulite, there are currently no FDA-approved injectable treatments on the market.5

