Endo Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

First-quarter 2019 revenues increased 3 percent to $720 million compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $701 million

First-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues increased 25 percent to $270 million compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $216 million

First-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals - Specialty Products revenues increased 19 percent to $115 million compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $97 million

Company affirms 2019 financial guidance

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported first-quarter 2019 financial results, including:

Revenues of $720 million , an increase of 3 percent compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $701 million .

, an increase of 3 percent compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of . Reported net loss from continuing operations of $13 million compared to first-quarter 2018 reported net loss from continuing operations of $498 million .

compared to first-quarter 2018 reported net loss from continuing operations of . Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.06 compared to first-quarter 2018 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $2.23 .

compared to first-quarter 2018 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted income from continuing operations of $122 million compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of $151 million .

compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of . Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.53 compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.67 .

compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted EBITDA of $334 million compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $334 million .

"We are extremely pleased with Endo's continued strong operational performance during the first quarter, led by double-digit revenue growth in our Sterile Injectables segment and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment. Additionally, during the quarter we completed a debt refinancing which increases our operational flexibility," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "We are on target to meet our previously provided full-year financial guidance and we remain focused on executing our multi-year turnaround plan, which includes continuing our regulatory and pre-commercialization activities to successfully bring CCH for cellulite to market."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

2018

Change Total Revenues, Net $ 720,411



$ 700,527



3 % Reported Loss from Continuing Operations $ (12,612)



$ (497,738)



NM

Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 224,594



223,521



— % Reported Diluted Loss per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.06)



$ (2.23)



NM

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations $ 122,083



$ 150,783



(19) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares1 231,634



224,955



3 % Adjusted Diluted Income per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.53



$ 0.67



(21) %

__________ (1) Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

During the first quarter of 2019, Endo changed the names of its reportable segments. This change, which was intended to simplify the segments' names, had no impact on Endo's consolidated or segment results.

Total revenues were $720 million in first-quarter 2019 compared to $701 million during the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth in the Sterile Injectables segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, partially offset by competitive pressures in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment, the Established Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, and the International segment.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $13 million compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $498 million during the same period in 2018. This result was primarily attributable to a first-quarter gain related to the current year debt refinancing transactions and a reduction in asset impairment charges. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $0.06 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $2.23 in first-quarter 2018.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $122 million compared to $151 million in first-quarter 2018. Adjusted diluted income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $0.53 compared to $0.67 in first-quarter 2018.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS

First-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals revenues were $204 million compared to $200 million in first-quarter 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth of our Specialty Products portfolio, offset by ongoing generic competition in our Established Products portfolio.

Specialty Products revenues increased 19 percent to $115 million in first-quarter 2019 compared to first-quarter 2018, primarily driven by the continued strong performance from XIAFLEX®. Sales of XIAFLEX® increased 20 percent to $69 million compared to first-quarter 2018; this increase was primarily attributable to underlying volume growth in both the Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications.

Additionally, the Company presented new Phase 3 data from the Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) for cellulite clinical trials at the American Academy of Dermatology conference.

STERILE INJECTABLES

First-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues were $270 million, an increase of 25 percent compared to first-quarter 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to the third-quarter 2018 launch of ertapenem for injection, the authorized generic of INVANZ®, as well as the continued strong growth of ADRENALIN® and VASOSTRICT®. The increase in volume for VASOSTRICT® during the quarter included a benefit from the timing of shipments.

In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed vasopressin from the 503B Bulks List. As a result, it is now unlawful for outsourcing facilities to sell compounded vasopressin products unless they compound those products using an FDA-approved vasopressin. VASOSTRICT® is the only vasopressin product approved by the FDA.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

First-quarter 2019 Generic Pharmaceuticals revenues were $219 million compared to $249 million in first-quarter 2018. This performance was primarily attributable to increased competitive pressure on certain generic products that had limited competition in the first quarter of 2018. Partially offsetting the decrease was the impact of certain 2018 product launches including, among others, colchicine tablets, the authorized generic of Colcrys®. During first-quarter 2019, the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched aliskiren hemifumarate tablets.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

First-quarter 2019 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $28 million, compared to $35 million in the same period in 2018.

2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, at current exchange rates, Endo is affirming its previously provided guidance on revenue, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. The Company estimates:

Total revenues to be between $2.76 billion and $2.96 billion ;

and ; Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $2.00 and $2.25 ; and

and ; and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.24 billion and $1.34 billion .

The Company's 2019 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Adjusted gross margin of approximately 65.0% to 66.0%;

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 24.5% to 25.0%;

Adjusted interest expense of approximately $550 million to $560 million ;

to ; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 17.5% to 18.5%;

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 234 million; and

Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share weighted slightly more towards the second half of 2019.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

In March 2019, the Company executed a debt refinancing which increases operational flexibility and significantly reduced the amount outstanding on most of the Company's near-term debt maturities. Additionally, the Company extended the maturity date for substantially its entire revolving credit facility from April 2022 to March 2024.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $1.0 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.1 billion; net debt of approximately $7.1 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

First-quarter 2019 cash used in operating activities was $91 million, compared to $49 million of net cash provided by operating activities during first quarter 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release today at 7:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 5669074. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from May 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on May 12, 2019 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056, International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 5669074.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total Revenues, Net for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Percent

Growth

2019

2018

Branded Pharmaceuticals:









Specialty Products:









XIAFLEX® $ 68,507



$ 57,141



20 % SUPPRELIN® LA 22,056



20,577



7 % Other Specialty (1) 24,403



19,027



28 % Total Specialty Products $ 114,966



$ 96,745



19 % Established Products:









PERCOCET® $ 30,760



$ 31,976



(4) % TESTOPEL® 15,814



15,170



4 % Other Established (2) 41,985



56,344



(25) % Total Established Products $ 88,559



$ 103,490



(14) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 203,525



$ 200,235



2 % Sterile Injectables:









VASOSTRICT® $ 139,137



$ 113,725



22 % ADRENALIN® 47,322



29,740



59 % Ertapenem for injection 32,219



—



NM

Other Sterile Injectables (4) 51,370



72,389



(29) % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 270,048



$ 215,854



25 % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 218,526



$ 249,240



(12) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 28,312



$ 35,198



(20) % Total revenues, net $ 720,411



$ 700,527



3 %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty are NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and AVEED®. Beginning with our first quarter 2019 reporting, TESTOPEL®, which was previously included in Other Specialty, has been reclassified and is now included in the Established Products portfolio for all periods presented. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM®, VOLTAREN® Gel, EDEX®, FORTESTA® Gel, and TESTIM®, including the authorized generics of TESTIM® and FORTESTA® Gel. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2019 or 2018. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL® and ephedrine sulfate injection.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 720,411



$ 700,527

COSTS AND EXPENSES:





Cost of revenues 391,909



403,598

Selling, general and administrative 151,123



166,667

Research and development 33,486



38,646

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 6



(2,500)

Asset impairment charges 165,448



448,416

Acquisition-related and integration items (37,501)



6,835

Interest expense, net 132,675



123,990

Gain on extinguishment of debt (119,828)



—

Other expense (income), net 4,802



(2,878)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (1,709)



$ (482,247)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE 10,903



15,491

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (12,612)



$ (497,738)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (5,961)



(7,751)

NET LOSS $ (18,573)



$ (505,489)

NET LOSS PER SHARE—BASIC:





Continuing operations $ (0.06)



$ (2.23)

Discontinued operations (0.02)



(0.03)

Basic $ (0.08)



$ (2.26)

NET LOSS PER SHARE—DILUTED:





Continuing operations $ (0.06)



$ (2.23)

Discontinued operations (0.02)



(0.03)

Diluted $ (0.08)



$ (2.26)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:





Basic 224,594



223,521

Diluted 224,594



223,521



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands):



March 31, 2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 981,739



$ 1,149,113

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 332,547



305,368

Accounts receivable 487,974



470,570

Inventories, net 331,391



322,179

Other current assets 138,482



95,920

Total current assets $ 2,272,133



$ 2,343,150

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 7,531,191



7,789,243

TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,803,324



$ 10,132,393

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 1,702,155



$ 1,914,285

Other current liabilities 49,133



35,811

Total current liabilities $ 1,751,288



$ 1,950,096

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,075,337



8,224,269

OTHER LIABILITIES 471,149



456,311

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (494,450)



(498,283)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 9,803,324



$ 10,132,393



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (18,573)



$ (505,489)

Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 162,733



191,590

Asset impairment charges 165,448



448,416

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (400,191)



(85,671)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (90,583)



$ 48,846

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest $ (15,386)



$ (24,874)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 103



13,350

Other (1,094)



(4,073)

Net cash used in investing activities $ (16,377)



$ (15,597)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayments on borrowings, net $ (26,585)



$ (9,821)

Other (7,186)



(13,589)

Net cash used in financing activities $ (33,771)



$ (23,410)

Effect of foreign exchange rate 537



(627)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH

AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (140,194)



$ 9,212

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,476,837



1,311,014

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,336,643



$ 1,320,226



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (18,573)



$ (505,489)

Income tax expense 10,903



15,491

Interest expense, net 132,675



123,990

Depreciation and amortization (14) 162,733



174,458

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 287,738



$ (191,550)









Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) $ —



$ 66

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 939



1,332

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) —



2,388

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 2,025



46,599

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) 6



(2,500)

Asset impairment charges (7) 165,448



448,416

Fair value of contingent consideration (8) (37,501)



6,835

Gain on extinguishment of debt (9) (119,828)



—

Share-based compensation 24,733



17,890

Other expense (income), net (15) 4,802



(2,878)

Other adjustments 84



(698)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (12) 5,961



7,751

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 334,407



$ 333,651



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (12,612)



$ (497,738)

Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization of intangible assets (1) 145,599



157,172

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) —



66

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 939



1,332

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) —



2,388

Separation benefits and other restructuring (5) 2,025



46,599

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6) 6



(2,500)

Asset impairment charges (7) 165,448



448,416

Fair value of contingent consideration (8) (37,501)



6,835

Gain on extinguishment of debt (9) (119,828)



—

Other (10) 1,534



(3,254)

Tax adjustments (11) (23,527)



(8,533)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 122,083



$ 150,783



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations

(13) Reported (GAAP) $ 720,411

$ 391,909

$ 328,502

45.6 %

$ 312,562

43.4 %

$ 15,940

2.2 %

$ 17,649

$ (1,709)

$ 10,903

(638.0)%

$ (12,612)

$ (5,961)

$ (18,573)

$ (0.06) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) —

(145,599)

145,599





—





145,599





—

145,599

—





145,599

—

145,599

0.64 Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) —

(661)

661





(278)





939





—

939

—





939

—

939

— Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5) —

—

—





(2,025)





2,025





—

2,025

—





2,025

—

2,025

0.01 Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6) —

—

—





(6)





6





—

6

—





6

—

6

— Asset impairment

charges (7) —

—

—





(165,448)





165,448





—

165,448

—





165,448

—

165,448

0.74 Fair value of

contingent

consideration (8) —

—

—





37,501





(37,501)





—

(37,501)

—





(37,501)

—

(37,501)

(0.17) Gain on

extinguishment of

debt (9) —

—

—





—





—





119,828

(119,828)

—





(119,828)

—

(119,828)

(0.54) Other (10) —

—

—





—





—





(1,534)

1,534

—





1,534

—

1,534

0.01 Tax adjustments (11) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

23,527





(23,527)

—

(23,527)

(0.10) Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

5,961

5,961

— After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 720,411

$ 245,649

$ 474,762

65.9 %

$ 182,306

25.3 %

$ 292,456

40.6 %

$ 135,943

$ 156,513

$ 34,430

22.0 %

$ 122,083

$ —

$ 122,083

$ 0.53

































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Total

revenues,

net

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations

(13) Reported (GAAP) $ 700,527

$ 403,598

$ 296,929

42.4 %

$ 658,064

93.9 %

$ (361,135)

(51.6)%

$ 121,112

$ (482,247)

$ 15,491

(3.2)%

$ (497,738)

$ (7,751)

$ (505,489)

$ (2.23) Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) —

(157,172)

157,172





—





157,172





—

157,172

—





157,172

—

157,172

0.70 Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2) —

(66)

66





—





66





—

66

—





66

—

66

— Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) —

(656)

656





(676)





1,332





—

1,332

—





1,332

—

1,332

0.01 Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4) —

(2,388)

2,388





—





2,388





—

2,388

—





2,388

—

2,388

0.01 Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (5) —

(27,218)

27,218





(19,381)





46,599





—

46,599

—





46,599

—

46,599

0.21 Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (6) —

—

—





2,500





(2,500)





—

(2,500)

—





(2,500)

—

(2,500)

(0.01) Asset impairment

charges (7) —

—

—





(448,416)





448,416





—

448,416

—





448,416

—

448,416

2.00 Fair value of

contingent

consideration (8) —

—

—





(6,835)





6,835





—

6,835

—





6,835

—

6,835

0.03 Other (10) —

—

—





630





(630)





2,624

(3,254)

—





(3,254)

—

(3,254)

(0.01) Tax adjustments (11) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

8,533





(8,533)

—

(8,533)

(0.04) Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(12) —

—

—





—





—





—

—

—





—

7,751

7,751

— After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 700,527

$ 216,098

$ 484,429

69.2 %

$ 185,886

26.5 %

$ 298,543

42.6 %

$ 123,736

$ 174,807

$ 24,024

13.7 %

$ 150,783

$ —

$ 150,783

$ 0.67