Endo Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
May 09, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- First-quarter 2019 revenues increased 3 percent to $720 million compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $701 million
- First-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues increased 25 percent to $270 million compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $216 million
- First-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals - Specialty Products revenues increased 19 percent to $115 million compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $97 million
- Company affirms 2019 financial guidance
Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported first-quarter 2019 financial results, including:
- Revenues of $720 million, an increase of 3 percent compared to first-quarter 2018 revenues of $701 million.
- Reported net loss from continuing operations of $13 million compared to first-quarter 2018 reported net loss from continuing operations of $498 million.
- Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.06 compared to first-quarter 2018 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $2.23.
- Adjusted income from continuing operations of $122 million compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of $151 million.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.53 compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.67.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $334 million compared to first-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $334 million.
"We are extremely pleased with Endo's continued strong operational performance during the first quarter, led by double-digit revenue growth in our Sterile Injectables segment and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment. Additionally, during the quarter we completed a debt refinancing which increases our operational flexibility," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "We are on target to meet our previously provided full-year financial guidance and we remain focused on executing our multi-year turnaround plan, which includes continuing our regulatory and pre-commercialization activities to successfully bring CCH for cellulite to market."
|
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Total Revenues, Net
|
$
|
720,411
|
$
|
700,527
|
3
|
%
|
Reported Loss from Continuing Operations
|
$
|
(12,612)
|
$
|
(497,738)
|
NM
|
Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares
|
224,594
|
223,521
|
—
|
%
|
Reported Diluted Loss per Share from Continuing Operations
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(2.23)
|
NM
|
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations
|
$
|
122,083
|
$
|
150,783
|
(19)
|
%
|
Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares1
|
231,634
|
224,955
|
3
|
%
|
Adjusted Diluted Income per Share from Continuing Operations
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
0.67
|
(21)
|
%
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
During the first quarter of 2019, Endo changed the names of its reportable segments. This change, which was intended to simplify the segments' names, had no impact on Endo's consolidated or segment results.
Total revenues were $720 million in first-quarter 2019 compared to $701 million during the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth in the Sterile Injectables segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, partially offset by competitive pressures in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment, the Established Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, and the International segment.
GAAP net loss from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $13 million compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $498 million during the same period in 2018. This result was primarily attributable to a first-quarter gain related to the current year debt refinancing transactions and a reduction in asset impairment charges. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $0.06 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $2.23 in first-quarter 2018.
Adjusted income from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $122 million compared to $151 million in first-quarter 2018. Adjusted diluted income per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2019 was $0.53 compared to $0.67 in first-quarter 2018.
BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS
First-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals revenues were $204 million compared to $200 million in first-quarter 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth of our Specialty Products portfolio, offset by ongoing generic competition in our Established Products portfolio.
Specialty Products revenues increased 19 percent to $115 million in first-quarter 2019 compared to first-quarter 2018, primarily driven by the continued strong performance from XIAFLEX®. Sales of XIAFLEX® increased 20 percent to $69 million compared to first-quarter 2018; this increase was primarily attributable to underlying volume growth in both the Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications.
Additionally, the Company presented new Phase 3 data from the Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) for cellulite clinical trials at the American Academy of Dermatology conference.
STERILE INJECTABLES
First-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues were $270 million, an increase of 25 percent compared to first-quarter 2018. This increase was primarily attributable to the third-quarter 2018 launch of ertapenem for injection, the authorized generic of INVANZ®, as well as the continued strong growth of ADRENALIN® and VASOSTRICT®. The increase in volume for VASOSTRICT® during the quarter included a benefit from the timing of shipments.
In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed vasopressin from the 503B Bulks List. As a result, it is now unlawful for outsourcing facilities to sell compounded vasopressin products unless they compound those products using an FDA-approved vasopressin. VASOSTRICT® is the only vasopressin product approved by the FDA.
GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS
First-quarter 2019 Generic Pharmaceuticals revenues were $219 million compared to $249 million in first-quarter 2018. This performance was primarily attributable to increased competitive pressure on certain generic products that had limited competition in the first quarter of 2018. Partially offsetting the decrease was the impact of certain 2018 product launches including, among others, colchicine tablets, the authorized generic of Colcrys®. During first-quarter 2019, the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched aliskiren hemifumarate tablets.
INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS
First-quarter 2019 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $28 million, compared to $35 million in the same period in 2018.
2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
For the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, at current exchange rates, Endo is affirming its previously provided guidance on revenue, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. The Company estimates:
- Total revenues to be between $2.76 billion and $2.96 billion;
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $2.00 and $2.25; and
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.24 billion and $1.34 billion.
The Company's 2019 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:
- Adjusted gross margin of approximately 65.0% to 66.0%;
- Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 24.5% to 25.0%;
- Adjusted interest expense of approximately $550 million to $560 million;
- Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 17.5% to 18.5%;
- Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 234 million; and
- Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share weighted slightly more towards the second half of 2019.
BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES
In March 2019, the Company executed a debt refinancing which increases operational flexibility and significantly reduced the amount outstanding on most of the Company's near-term debt maturities. Additionally, the Company extended the maturity date for substantially its entire revolving credit facility from April 2022 to March 2024.
As of March 31, 2019, the Company had approximately $1.0 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.1 billion; net debt of approximately $7.1 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3.
First-quarter 2019 cash used in operating activities was $91 million, compared to $49 million of net cash provided by operating activities during first quarter 2018.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release today at 7:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 5669074. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call will be available from May 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on May 12, 2019 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056, International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 5669074.
A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.
|
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
|
The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total Revenues, Net for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Percent
|
2019
|
2018
|
Branded Pharmaceuticals:
|
Specialty Products:
|
XIAFLEX®
|
$
|
68,507
|
$
|
57,141
|
20
|
%
|
SUPPRELIN® LA
|
22,056
|
20,577
|
7
|
%
|
Other Specialty (1)
|
24,403
|
19,027
|
28
|
%
|
Total Specialty Products
|
$
|
114,966
|
$
|
96,745
|
19
|
%
|
Established Products:
|
PERCOCET®
|
$
|
30,760
|
$
|
31,976
|
(4)
|
%
|
TESTOPEL®
|
15,814
|
15,170
|
4
|
%
|
Other Established (2)
|
41,985
|
56,344
|
(25)
|
%
|
Total Established Products
|
$
|
88,559
|
$
|
103,490
|
(14)
|
%
|
Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3)
|
$
|
203,525
|
$
|
200,235
|
2
|
%
|
Sterile Injectables:
|
VASOSTRICT®
|
$
|
139,137
|
$
|
113,725
|
22
|
%
|
ADRENALIN®
|
47,322
|
29,740
|
59
|
%
|
Ertapenem for injection
|
32,219
|
—
|
NM
|
Other Sterile Injectables (4)
|
51,370
|
72,389
|
(29)
|
%
|
Total Sterile Injectables (3)
|
$
|
270,048
|
$
|
215,854
|
25
|
%
|
Total Generic Pharmaceuticals
|
$
|
218,526
|
$
|
249,240
|
(12)
|
%
|
Total International Pharmaceuticals
|
$
|
28,312
|
$
|
35,198
|
(20)
|
%
|
Total revenues, net
|
$
|
720,411
|
$
|
700,527
|
3
|
%
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Products included within Other Specialty are NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and AVEED®. Beginning with our first quarter 2019 reporting, TESTOPEL®, which was previously included in Other Specialty, has been reclassified and is now included in the Established Products portfolio for all periods presented.
|
(2)
|
Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM®, VOLTAREN® Gel, EDEX®, FORTESTA® Gel, and TESTIM®, including the authorized generics of TESTIM® and FORTESTA® Gel.
|
(3)
|
Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2019 or 2018.
|
(4)
|
Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL® and ephedrine sulfate injection.
|
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
TOTAL REVENUES, NET
|
$
|
720,411
|
$
|
700,527
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|
Cost of revenues
|
391,909
|
403,598
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
151,123
|
166,667
|
Research and development
|
33,486
|
38,646
|
Litigation-related and other contingencies, net
|
6
|
(2,500)
|
Asset impairment charges
|
165,448
|
448,416
|
Acquisition-related and integration items
|
(37,501)
|
6,835
|
Interest expense, net
|
132,675
|
123,990
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
(119,828)
|
—
|
Other expense (income), net
|
4,802
|
(2,878)
|
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX
|
$
|
(1,709)
|
$
|
(482,247)
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
10,903
|
15,491
|
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$
|
(12,612)
|
$
|
(497,738)
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX
|
(5,961)
|
(7,751)
|
NET LOSS
|
$
|
(18,573)
|
$
|
(505,489)
|
NET LOSS PER SHARE—BASIC:
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(2.23)
|
Discontinued operations
|
(0.02)
|
(0.03)
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
$
|
(2.26)
|
NET LOSS PER SHARE—DILUTED:
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(2.23)
|
Discontinued operations
|
(0.02)
|
(0.03)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
$
|
(2.26)
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:
|
Basic
|
224,594
|
223,521
|
Diluted
|
224,594
|
223,521
|
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands):
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
981,739
|
$
|
1,149,113
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
332,547
|
305,368
|
Accounts receivable
|
487,974
|
470,570
|
Inventories, net
|
331,391
|
322,179
|
Other current assets
|
138,482
|
95,920
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
2,272,133
|
$
|
2,343,150
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
7,531,191
|
7,789,243
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
9,803,324
|
$
|
10,132,393
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals
|
$
|
1,702,155
|
$
|
1,914,285
|
Other current liabilities
|
49,133
|
35,811
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
1,751,288
|
$
|
1,950,096
|
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET
|
8,075,337
|
8,224,269
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
471,149
|
456,311
|
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
(494,450)
|
(498,283)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
$
|
9,803,324
|
$
|
10,132,393
|
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(18,573)
|
$
|
(505,489)
|
Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
162,733
|
191,590
|
Asset impairment charges
|
165,448
|
448,416
|
Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds
|
(400,191)
|
(85,671)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
$
|
(90,583)
|
$
|
48,846
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest
|
$
|
(15,386)
|
$
|
(24,874)
|
Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net
|
103
|
13,350
|
Other
|
(1,094)
|
(4,073)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$
|
(16,377)
|
$
|
(15,597)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Repayments on borrowings, net
|
$
|
(26,585)
|
$
|
(9,821)
|
Other
|
(7,186)
|
(13,589)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
$
|
(33,771)
|
$
|
(23,410)
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate
|
537
|
(627)
|
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH
|
$
|
(140,194)
|
$
|
9,212
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
1,476,837
|
1,311,014
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
$
|
1,336,643
|
$
|
1,320,226
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.
The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.
|
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net loss (GAAP)
|
$
|
(18,573)
|
$
|
(505,489)
|
Income tax expense
|
10,903
|
15,491
|
Interest expense, net
|
132,675
|
123,990
|
Depreciation and amortization (14)
|
162,733
|
174,458
|
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
287,738
|
$
|
(191,550)
|
Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
66
|
Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)
|
939
|
1,332
|
Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4)
|
—
|
2,388
|
Separation benefits and other restructuring (5)
|
2,025
|
46,599
|
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6)
|
6
|
(2,500)
|
Asset impairment charges (7)
|
165,448
|
448,416
|
Fair value of contingent consideration (8)
|
(37,501)
|
6,835
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt (9)
|
(119,828)
|
—
|
Share-based compensation
|
24,733
|
17,890
|
Other expense (income), net (15)
|
4,802
|
(2,878)
|
Other adjustments
|
84
|
(698)
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax (12)
|
5,961
|
7,751
|
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
334,407
|
$
|
333,651
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)
|
The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Loss from continuing operations (GAAP)
|
$
|
(12,612)
|
$
|
(497,738)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
145,599
|
157,172
|
Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2)
|
—
|
66
|
Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)
|
939
|
1,332
|
Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4)
|
—
|
2,388
|
Separation benefits and other restructuring (5)
|
2,025
|
46,599
|
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6)
|
6
|
(2,500)
|
Asset impairment charges (7)
|
165,448
|
448,416
|
Fair value of contingent consideration (8)
|
(37,501)
|
6,835
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt (9)
|
(119,828)
|
—
|
Other (10)
|
1,534
|
(3,254)
|
Tax adjustments (11)
|
(23,527)
|
(8,533)
|
Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
122,083
|
$
|
150,783
|
Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)
|
The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|
Total
|
Cost of
|
Gross
|
Gross
|
Total
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Other
|
(Loss)
|
Income
|
Effective
|
(Loss)
|
Discontinued
|
Net (loss)
|
Diluted
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
$ 720,411
|
$ 391,909
|
$ 328,502
|
45.6 %
|
$ 312,562
|
43.4 %
|
$ 15,940
|
2.2 %
|
$ 17,649
|
$ (1,709)
|
$ 10,903
|
(638.0)%
|
$ (12,612)
|
$ (5,961)
|
$ (18,573)
|
$ (0.06)
|
Items impacting
|
Amortization of
|
—
|
(145,599)
|
145,599
|
—
|
145,599
|
—
|
145,599
|
—
|
145,599
|
—
|
145,599
|
0.64
|
Upfront and
|
—
|
(661)
|
661
|
(278)
|
939
|
—
|
939
|
—
|
939
|
—
|
939
|
—
|
Separation benefits
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,025)
|
2,025
|
—
|
2,025
|
—
|
2,025
|
—
|
2,025
|
0.01
|
Certain litigation-
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6)
|
6
|
—
|
6
|
—
|
6
|
—
|
6
|
—
|
Asset impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(165,448)
|
165,448
|
—
|
165,448
|
—
|
165,448
|
—
|
165,448
|
0.74
|
Fair value of
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
37,501
|
(37,501)
|
—
|
(37,501)
|
—
|
(37,501)
|
—
|
(37,501)
|
(0.17)
|
Gain on
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
119,828
|
(119,828)
|
—
|
(119,828)
|
—
|
(119,828)
|
(0.54)
|
Other (10)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,534)
|
1,534
|
—
|
1,534
|
—
|
1,534
|
0.01
|
Tax adjustments (11)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
23,527
|
(23,527)
|
—
|
(23,527)
|
(0.10)
|
Exclude discontinued
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,961
|
5,961
|
—
|
After considering items
|
$ 720,411
|
$ 245,649
|
$ 474,762
|
65.9 %
|
$ 182,306
|
25.3 %
|
$ 292,456
|
40.6 %
|
$ 135,943
|
$ 156,513
|
$ 34,430
|
22.0 %
|
$ 122,083
|
$ —
|
$ 122,083
|
$ 0.53
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
Total
|
Cost of
|
Gross
|
Gross
|
Total
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Other
|
(Loss)
|
Income
|
Effective
|
(Loss)
|
Discontinued
|
Net (loss)
|
Diluted
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
$ 700,527
|
$ 403,598
|
$ 296,929
|
42.4 %
|
$ 658,064
|
93.9 %
|
$ (361,135)
|
(51.6)%
|
$ 121,112
|
$ (482,247)
|
$ 15,491
|
(3.2)%
|
$ (497,738)
|
$ (7,751)
|
$ (505,489)
|
$ (2.23)
|
Items impacting
|
Amortization of
|
—
|
(157,172)
|
157,172
|
—
|
157,172
|
—
|
157,172
|
—
|
157,172
|
—
|
157,172
|
0.70
|
Inventory step-up and
|
—
|
(66)
|
66
|
—
|
66
|
—
|
66
|
—
|
66
|
—
|
66
|
—
|
Upfront and
|
—
|
(656)
|
656
|
(676)
|
1,332
|
—
|
1,332
|
—
|
1,332
|
—
|
1,332
|
0.01
|
Inventory reserve
|
—
|
(2,388)
|
2,388
|
—
|
2,388
|
—
|
2,388
|
—
|
2,388
|
—
|
2,388
|
0.01
|
Separation benefits
|
—
|
(27,218)
|
27,218
|
(19,381)
|
46,599
|
—
|
46,599
|
—
|
46,599
|
—
|
46,599
|
0.21
|
Certain litigation-
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,500
|
(2,500)
|
—
|
(2,500)
|
—
|
(2,500)
|
—
|
(2,500)
|
(0.01)
|
Asset impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(448,416)
|
448,416
|
—
|
448,416
|
—
|
448,416
|
—
|
448,416
|
2.00
|
Fair value of
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6,835)
|
6,835
|
—
|
6,835
|
—
|
6,835
|
—
|
6,835
|
0.03
|
Other (10)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
630
|
(630)
|
2,624
|
(3,254)
|
—
|
(3,254)
|
—
|
(3,254)
|
(0.01)
|
Tax adjustments (11)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
8,533
|
(8,533)
|
—
|
(8,533)
|
(0.04)
|
Exclude discontinued
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7,751
|
7,751
|
—
|
After considering items
|
$ 700,527
|
$ 216,098
|
$ 484,429
|
69.2 %
|
$ 185,886
|
26.5 %
|
$ 298,543
|
42.6 %
|
$ 123,736
|
$ 174,807
|
$ 24,024
|
13.7 %
|
$ 150,783
|
$ —
|
$ 150,783
|
$ 0.67
|
Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the Non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:
|
(1)
|
Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value step-up from contingent consideration
|
$
|
136,865
|
$
|
149,860
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value step-up from contingent consideration
|
8,734
|
7,312