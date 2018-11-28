Endo to Participate at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that members of management will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PST.

A live webcast and audio archive for the event will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should allow approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

SOURCE Endo International plc