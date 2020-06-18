Endocannabinoid System Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020

Chronic conditions, such as arthritis, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are known to affect approximately 133 million Americans, representing over 40% of the total US population. This number is projected to grow to 157 million by the end of 2020. In addition, nearly 20 million Americans are estimated to suffer from some form of neurological disorder. Such conditions are generally characterized by a variety of complex symptoms, such as seizures, chronic pain and sleep disorders, for which medical science has not yet been able to identify an underlying cause. Drugs that offer symptomatic relief are the only treatment option currently available for such conditions. Traditionally, the go-to option has been opioids. However, this class of drugs has a high propensity of being abused. Moreover, there is a substantial body of evidence that proves that the long-term use of opioids leads to addiction, and eventually results in secondary substance use disorders. Cannabis has been shown to have properties similar to that of opioids, offering relief from a wide range of clinical symptoms. On the other hand, owing to its strong psychoactive properties, it is widely used as a recreational drug. As a result, there are stringent policies regulating the use of this substance, worldwide.







Over time, extensive R&D on the potential health benefits of cannabis, have enabled medical researchers to identify a number of pharmacologically active ingredients that offer clinical benefit, minus the addictive properties of the crude substance. Presently, cannabinoid derivatives, such as cannabidiol and cannabidivarin, have garnered the attention of the scientific community and are being investigated in mainstream clinical research initiatives. These molecules have been shown to modulate the endocannabinoid signaling system, primarily interacting with the CB1 and CB2 receptors. In fact, in 1985, the first synthetic cannabinoid drug, MARINOL®, was approved by the US FDA, for the treatment of nausea and vomiting, induced with chemotherapy. Recently, in 2018, EPIDIOLEX®, another cannabinoid derivative, was granted marketing authorization to be used to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, or Dravet syndrome. Currently, there are several stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry actively engaged in efforts to develop leads, derived from the Cannabis plant, as drugs to offer symptomatic relief across a diverse range of therapeutic areas. Of late, there has been substantial partnering activity in this field, as researchers / developers strive to forge strategic alliances, mostly to establish legitimate supply chains for raw material procurement, in order to support further research. Moreover, multiple start-ups, with backing from interested investors, have been established. As pioneers in this domain continue to achieve proof-of-concept, concerning the clinical benefits of this upcoming class of pharmacological molecules, we believe that this niche market is likely to witness substantial growth.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Endocannabinoid System Targeted Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of endocannabinoid system targeting drugs, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

• A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics, providing information on phase of development (clinical, preclinical, and discovery stage) of lead candidates, target therapeutic area (s), route of administration (oral, topical, sublingual, oromucosal, inhalation and others), dosing frequency (once daily, twice daily, thrice daily and others) and target receptor (CB1, CB2, TRPV-1 and others). Additionally, the chapter includes information on drug developer(s), including information on year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.

• Elaborate profiles of prominent endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics developers that are engaged in the development of at least four development programs. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio and an informed future outlook.

• An in-depth analysis of nearly 600 grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in endocannabinoid system targeted projects, in the period between 2016 and 2020 (till January), including analysis based on important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, administration institute centre, funding institute centre, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, grant mechanism, responsible study section, prominent program officers, and type of recipient organizations.

• An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering acquisitions, licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research agreements, clinical trial agreements, joint venture agreements and other relevant types of deals.

• A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2016-2020, based on parameters, such as year of acquisition, type of acquisition, geographical location of the acquirer and the acquired company, key value drivers, and financial details of the deal (if available). In addition, the chapter evaluates the deal multiples of acquisitions specifically focused on endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics, analysing them based on a number of parameters, namely annual revenues, number of employees and experience of the acquired company. Moreover, it presents a schematic world map representation of the geographical distribution of this activity, highlighting inter- and intracontinental deals.

• An insightful chessboard analysis highlighting the most popular drug development strategies / paths adopted by various drug developers (with clinical candidates) in order to progress their lead drug candidates.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption and the annual treatment cost, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] key target receptors (CB1, CB2, and others) [B] different target therapeutic areas (autoimmune disorders, genetic disorders, neurological disorders and pain disorders) [C] routes of administration (oral and inhalation) and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order):

• Oludare Odumosu (Chief Executive Officer, Zelira Therapeutics US)

• Andrea Small-Howard (Chief Scientific Officer, GB Sciences)

• Steeve Néron (Chief Operating Officer, Tetra Bio-Pharma)

• Stephen Dahmer (Chief Medical Officer, Vireo Health)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

• The data presented in this report has been primarily gathered via primary and secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

• The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views

While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the state of the market for endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics, in the short-midterm and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of endocannabinoid system, including information on the key target receptors involved, role of cannabis-based therapies and their historical evolution. The chapter lays emphasis on the different target therapeutic areas / affiliated symptoms that can be potentially treated with endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics. It also includes a discussion on the regulations and need for legalization of cannabis, the various challenges related to this intervention and highlights its future perspectives.



Chapter 4 includes information on more than 180 cannabis-based development programs that are either approved or being developed across different stages (clinical and preclinical / discovery) for the treatment of various therapeutic areas. It features a comprehensive analysis of marketed / pipeline molecules, highlighting, phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, route of administration (oral, topical, sublingual, oromucosal, inhalation and others), target receptor(s) (CB1, CB2, TRPV-1 and others) and target therapeutic area (s). In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of their establishment, location of headquarters and employee strength.



Chapter 5 provides detailed profiles of the drug developers having multiple drug development programs in their portfolio. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides an analysis of nearly 600 grants that were awarded to research institutes engaged in endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics related projects, in the period between 2016 and 2020 (till January) based on the important parameters associated with grants, such as the year of grant award, amount awarded, administration institute center, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, grant mechanism, responsible study section, prominent program officers, and type of recipient organizations.



Chapter 7 features an elaborate analysis and discussion on the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst stakeholders in this domain, since 2016. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (namely acquisitions, licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research agreements, clinical trial agreements, joint venture agreements and other agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain.



Chapter 8 features a detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2016-2020, based on parameters, such as key value drivers, year of acquisition, type of acquisition, geographical location of the acquirer and the acquired company, and financial details of the deal (if available). In addition, the chapter evaluates the deal multiples of acquisitions specifically focused on endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics, analyzing them based on a number of parameters, namely annual revenues, number of employees and the experience of the acquired company. Moreover, it presents a schematic world map representation of the geographical distribution of this activity, highlighting inter- and intracontinental deals.



Chapter 9 features an insightful chessboard analysis highlighting the most popular drug development strategies / paths adopted by various drug developers (with clinical candidates) engaged in this domain in order to accelerate the progress of their lead drug candidates.



Chapter 10 features a detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics till the year 2030. We have provided inputs on the likely distribution of the opportunity based on different target therapeutic area (autoimmune disorders, genetic disorders, neurological disorders and pain disorders), key target receptors (CB1, CB2, and others), routes of administration (oral and inhalation), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Chapter 11 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the endocannabinoid system targeted therapeutics industry.



Chapter 12 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented a brief overview of the companies and details of our conversations held with Oludare Odumosu (Managing Director, Zelira Therapeutics US), Andrea Small-Howard (Chief Scientific Officer, GB Sciences), Steeve Néron (Chief Operating Officer, Tetra Bio-Pharma), Stephen Dahmer (Chief Medical Officer, Vireo Health).



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.



