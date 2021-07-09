Endodontic Consumables Market To Reach USD 1956.51 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.28% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endodontic Consumables Market By Type - Handheld RC File, Rotary File, Obturator, Permanent Endodontic Sealer, By Product - Endodontic File, By Material - Stainless-steel File, Alloy File and End User (Dental Clinic and Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute). It is published in Valuates Reports under Oral & Dental Care Category.

The global Endodontic Consumables Market generated USD 1234.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1956.51 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the endodontic consumables market are:

Increase in geriatric population; rise in prevalence of dental diseases such as gum disease, dental crack, and dental cavities.

The surge in demand for root canal treatment.

Growing investment in R&D activities by various healthcare companies.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ENDODONTIC CONSUMABLES MARKET

Oral diseases are predicted to be among the world's most frequent non-communicable diseases. Greater intake of alcoholic beverages, nicotine, sweets, and other unhealthy foods has become common due to increased urbanization and lifestyle changes, affecting oral hygiene. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Endodontic Consumables Market

Furthermore, an increase in the geriatric population is also expected to propel the Endodontic Consumables Market growth. The geriatric population are more prone to tooth loss and are in frequent need of root canal treatment.

Digital radiography, new ultrasonic units, and electronic apex locators, among other recent advancements in root canal procedures, appear to be creating a lucrative opportunity for the endodontic consumables market.

The government's effort to develop and manufacture various endodontic consumable devices is propelling the industry forward.

ENDODONTIC CONSUMABLES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type of product, the endodontic file segment is expected to hold the largest Endodontic Consumables market share during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the number of root canal procedures, advancement in the technology in the field of orthodontics, and lack of proper oral hygiene.

Based on end-user, the dental clinic segment is expected to hold the largest Endodontic Consumables market share during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in prevalence of dental diseases such as dental caries, dental cracks, increase in the number of geriatric population, and development in the technology in the healthcare sector.

Due to an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a surge in the demand for root canal procedures, Europe accounted for a large share of the endodontic consumables market in 2020, and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

On the other hand, due to an increase in the frequency of dental caries, the number of dentists and dental offices, and increased knowledge about oral hygiene, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR of 8.90 percent from 2021 to 2028.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Endodontic File

By Material

Stainless-steel File

Alloy File

By Type

Handheld RC File

Rotary File

Obturator

Permanent Endodontic Sealer

By End User

Dental Clinic

Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Brasseler USA

Coltene Holding AG

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

DiaDent Group International

FKG Dentaire SA

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

EdgeEndo

Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd

Septodont Holding

