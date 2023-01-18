Endodontic Files Market Value to Reach US$ 40.7 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

Rise in preference for manual files among dentists is driving the endodontic files market

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the leading region during the forecast period due to increase in number of dental centers in India and China

WILMINGTOM, Del., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study published by Transparency Market Research, the global endodontic files market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The patient population suffering from dental problems has increased in the past few years. Hence, demand for different products, including endodontic files, for dental procedures has increased.

Traditionally, endodontic files have been purchased from offline distribution channels such as pharmacies. However, these devices are likely to witness demand from online distribution channels, such as online stores, during the forecast period owing to benefits such as discounted prices and doorstep delivery.

Leading players are striving to create new revenue streams through the launch of new products. For example, in April 2022, Sonendo, Inc. launched a new dental instrument designed to perform root canal therapy. The instrument offers less painful procedure.

Prominent players focus on increasing revenue and expand global presence through collaborative agreements with smaller players.

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Preference for Manual Files Boosting Market Development: In terms of type , the manual files segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment is projected to dominate the industry during the forecast period. Increase in the number of dentists preferring to perform root canal procedures using a regulated system is a key factor driving the segment. Additionally, increase in preference for manual files due to low cost contributes to the endodontic files industry growth.

Endodontic Files Market - Key Drivers

Rise in demand for dental care among the geriatric and pediatric population is driving the global endodontic files market

Increase in investment in research & development activities to develop improved products is boosting endodontic files market development

Government initiatives such as offering subsidies on dental treatment could augment endodontic files market growth during the forecast period

Endodontic Files Market - Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the leading region during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in number of dental care centers, growing dental tourism industry, and increase in awareness about dental care in developed and developing countries, such as China and India .

is projected to emerge as the leading region during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in number of dental care centers, growing dental tourism industry, and increase in awareness about dental care in developed and developing countries, such as and . North America is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in number of root canal procedures in countries such as the U.S. and Canada .

Endodontic Files Market - Key Players

The global endodontic files market is competitive, with the presence of large number of international and regional players. New players entering the market during the forecast period is likely to intensify the competition.

Prominent market players are making huge investments in research and development undertakings to produce improved dental products that would consumer requirements.

Prominent players in the market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Quest Diagnostic, Air Methods, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ultradent Products, and Aeromedevac.

The global endodontic files market is segmented based on:

By Type

Manual



Rotary



By Material Type

Stainless Steel



Nickel-titanium



By Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

By End-use

Hospitals & OPDs



Dental Clinics



Other End-use

Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Latin America

