Endometriosis Remains a Significant Women's Health Concern That Gynov Continues to Address

The French Health Company Gynov Is Working on a Solution to Endometriosis That Will Soon Be Made Available to the Public.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The French health company Gynov has dedicated itself to researching and developing scientifically-backed supplements to enhance women's health. One of the primary reasons for this attention is due to the fact that so many women's health concerns continue to be chronically under-addressed. Endometriosis is a good example of this.

Endometriosis is a common health concern that afflicts 10–20% or roughly one out of every seven women around the globe. It's also estimated that at least 11% or 6.5 million American women between 15 and 44 years old have endometriosis. In spite of its prevalence, many aspects of the condition, including the ability to rapidly diagnose and adequately manage the issue, remain unsatisfactory.

What is known is that endometriosis tends to appear any time between puberty and menopause but is most commonly discovered in women in their 30s. Endometriosis takes place when endometrium (the tissue that is supposed to line the uterus) grows outside of the uterus. This ectopic endometrial tissue can be found in many areas of the body like the fallopian tubes, the guts, and even the liver.

This can lead to a variety of extremely uncomfortable symptoms. The most prevalent one is pain because the body reacts to this ectopic tissue like a foreign body and it creates inflammation, in particular during periods. Other symptoms include bleeding, spotting, digestive issues, and abnormal pain during menses and intercourse. Endometriosis is also known as an important cause of infertility.

On average around the world, it takes six to seven years for someone to be diagnosed with endometriosis, a period during which women are left to suffer from significant pain in silence. The reason for this diagnosis wandering? Because the condition remains stubbornly understudied and under-addressed.

This is where Gynov is making a difference. The French health company has already created innovative women's health supplements, such as Gynositol, which helps with PolyCystic Ovary Syndrome and Nausalys, designed to aid in managing nausea & vomiting during pregnancy. Regarding endometriosis, Gynov is currently engaged in an ongoing double-blind, randomized vs. placebo clinical trial for its supplement Endolys. The trial aims at showing improvement of quality of life and blood test parameters for women suffering from endometriosis.

The dietary supplement is designed to slow down the natural course of endometriosis by targeting inflammation, neovascularization, and oxidative stress. So far, in one preclinical model, Endolys already reduced endometrial lesions by 50%.

Gynov is currently on course to launch Endolys, its first dietary supplement designed to support women with endometriosis, in Europe in the autumn of 2022. Once it has successfully been brought to market, it will become available to U.S. consumers in the following year.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns. Learn more at: gynov.com .

