Endor (EDR) Gets Listed on OKEx's First Partner Exchange CoinAll

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll (www.coinall.com), OKEx's first partner exchange, has announced it will be listing Endor, a well-reputed protocol utilizing AI prediction technology. EDR deposits are now in effect. Trading started at 17:00 Nov 14th (HKT, UTC+8). To celebrate the listing of EDR on CoinAll, EDR has launched a campaign. During the promotion period, traders can deposit and trade EDR to win 6 BTC.

After years of research at MIT, Endor invented the "Google of predictive analytics", providing automated AI predictions for companies. Leading banks, large retailers and Fortune 500 companies such as Coca-Cola and Mastercard have utilized Endor to predict consumer behavior, make data-driven decisions and increase revenue.

The Endor protocol is the world's first predictions protocol, enabling an ecosystem that provides automated, accurate, affordable and censorship resistant AI predictions for the long tail of businesses – working on fully encrypted data. The EDR token is the exclusive means of payment for services on the Endor Protocol.

Recently, the deliberations of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus have been finally unveiled in the report: "The Impact of Blockchain for Government: Insights on Identity, Payments, and Supply Chain". Endor stood out among the latest projects featured in this report as an exemplary landmark of how tokens can be used to achieve the true power of decentralization.

As the world's first community-based autonomous exchange, CoinAll adopts the advanced and secure technology of OKEx, including the world-class order matching system, digital asset wallet, and funds settlement system. CoinAll shares OKEx's massive user base of more than 20M users. All OKEx accounts can be used to log into CoinAll and trade without further registration.

