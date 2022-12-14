Endoscopic closure devices market to grow by 6.71% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing volume of endoscopy procedures will drive growth - Technavio

Dec 14, 2022, 09:00 ET
Endoscopic closure devices market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, AHM Grup, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardiva Medical Inc., Carmonja GmbH, Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., Endocor GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson and Johnson, Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd, Olympus Corp., STERIS Plc, Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Medtronic Plc, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product, end-user, and region
In 2017, the endoscopic closure devices market was valued at USD 1,123.29 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 451.79 million. The endoscopic closure devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 633.13 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.16%, according to Technavio.
Endoscopic closure devices market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Endoscopic closure devices market - Vendor insights
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
The global endoscopic closure devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. The prominent vendors are focusing on developing a wide range of advanced endoscopic closure devices to cater to the demand from healthcare providers globally. They compete with each other based on parameters such as price and quality. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Endoscopic closure devices market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Key challenges:
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers endoscopic closure devices such as Perclose ProGlide SMC System.
- Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - The company offers endoscopic closure devices such as Trocar with multifunctional valves.
- AHM Grup - The company offers endoscopic closure devices such as Endohemoclip.
- Increasing volume of endoscopy procedures
- Growing demand for MI procedures
- Advances in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies
- High cost of endoscopy procedures
- Lack of skilled professionals
- Availability of substitutes
The endoscopic closure devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the endoscopic closure devices market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the endoscopic closure devices market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the endoscopic closure devices market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the endoscopic closure devices market vendors
Endoscopic Closure Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
165
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 633.13 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.71
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, AHM Grup, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardiva Medical Inc., Carmonja GmbH, Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., Endocor GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson and Johnson, Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd, Olympus Corp., STERIS Plc, Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Medtronic Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global endoscopic closure devices market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global endoscopic closure devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Endoscopic closure systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Endoscopic closure systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Endoscopic closure systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Endoscopic closure systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Endoscopic closure systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Endoscopic clips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Endoscopic clips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Endoscopic clips - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Endoscopic clips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Endoscopic clips - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 112: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 12.4 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH
- Exhibit 117: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Ackermann Instrumente GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.5 AHM Grup
- Exhibit 120: AHM Grup - Overview
- Exhibit 121: AHM Grup - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: AHM Grup - Key offerings
- 12.6 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 B. Braun SE
- Exhibit 126: B. Braun SE - Overview
- Exhibit 127: B. Braun SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: B. Braun SE - Key news
- Exhibit 129: B. Braun SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: B. Braun SE - Segment focus
- 12.8 Boston Scientific Corp.
- Exhibit 131: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Cardinal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Cardiva Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Cardiva Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Cardiva Medical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Cardiva Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Carmonja GmbH
- Exhibit 144: Carmonja GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Carmonja GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Carmonja GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.12 Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co.
- Exhibit 147: Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Cook Medical LLC
- Exhibit 150: Cook Medical LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings
- 12.14 Endocor GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 153: Endocor GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Endocor GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Endocor GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.15 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 156: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 159: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.16 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 161: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 164: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 12.17 Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd
- Exhibit 166: Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
