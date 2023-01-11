Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market worth $483 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market is projected to reach USD 483 million by 2027 from USD 347 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Endoscopy is increasingly being used to remove precancerous and cancerous areas in the GI tract. The rising incidence of target diseases such as cancer is expected to accelerate the need for endoscopic procedures, which, in turn, would propel the growth of the endoscopic submucosal dissection market in the coming years. However, the demand for surgeons is steadily increasing, and the supply of future surgeons is not rising at the same rate. Therefore, this shortage will likely reduce the number of yearly ESD procedures.

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 483 Million by 2027 Growth Rate 6.9% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, indication, end-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Expected increase in adoption of and preference for endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures in developing countries Key Market Drivers Growing geriatric population

Based on product, the gastroscopes and colonoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market

Based on product, the endoscopic submucosal dissection market is segmented into knives, tissue retractors, graspers/clips, injection agents, gastroscopes and colonoscopes, and other products. The gastroscopes and colonoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market in 2021. The large share of the gastroscopes and colonoscopes segment can be attributed to the continuous increase in the prevalence of colorectal cancer and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

Based on indication, the stomach cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscopic submucosal dissection market

Based on indication, the endoscopic submucosal dissection market is segmented into stomach cancer, colon cancer, and esophageal cancer. The stomach cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscopic submucosal dissection market in 2021. With the rapid growth in the geriatric population, the prevalence of stomach cancer is also expected to increase in the forecast period, thus resulting in a higher demand for endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures.

Based on end user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the endoscopic submucosal dissection market

Based on end user, the endoscopic submucosal dissection market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospital segment is expected to dominate the endoscopic submucosal dissection market during the forecast period. Increasing investments and incentives received by hospitals from government bodies and private investors for endoscopic surgery and instruments further increase the preference for endoscopic surgeries among physicians.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of hospitals, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing patient population, and surging demand for minimally invasive surgeries are boosting the growth of the endoscopic submucosal dissection market in the Asia Pacific.

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing use of endoscopy in detection and treatment procedures Rising prevalence of cancer Growing geriatric population

Restraints:

Dearth of skilled professionals High overhead cost of ESD procedures with limited reimbursements

Opportunities:

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures Growing investments in research and development of endoscopy technology Expected increase in adoption of and preference for endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures in developing countries

Challenges:

Higher rate of complications Risk of post-operative infection

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the endoscopic submucosal dissection market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan), Creo Medical (UK), Medtronic (Ireland), MTW Endoskopie Manufaktur (Germany), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Ovesco Endoscope AG (Germany), Zeon Medical Inc. (Japan), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), ConMed Corporation (US), Micro-tech Endoscopy (China), Cook Group (US), Steris PLC (Ireland), Leo Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), Taewoong Medical (South Korea), DCC Healthcare (Ireland), Kossen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Innova Medica SPA (Italy), Jiangsu Vedkang Medical Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou AGS MedTech Co., Ltd. (China), and Beijing ZKSK Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Recent Developments:

In March 2021 , FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( Japan ) acquired Diagnostic Imaging-related Business (the Business), Hitachi, Ltd.. This acquisition helped in the expansion of the medical systems business of FUJIFILM Corporation.

, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( ) acquired Diagnostic Imaging-related Business (the Business), Hitachi, Ltd.. This acquisition helped in the expansion of the medical systems business of FUJIFILM Corporation. In January 2021 , Olympus Corporation ( Japan ) acquired Quest Innovations B.V. ( Netherlands ). The acquisition enabled Olympus to strengthen its surgical endoscopy capabilities and incorporate Quest's advanced FIS capabilities into its comprehensive medical imaging portfolio.

, Olympus Corporation ( ) acquired Quest Innovations B.V. ( ). The acquisition enabled Olympus to strengthen its surgical endoscopy capabilities and incorporate Quest's advanced FIS capabilities into its comprehensive medical imaging portfolio. In November 2020 , Creo Medical Group PLC (UK) acquired Boucart Medical SRL ( Belgium ). Creo Medical Group completed the acquisition of Boucart Medical SRL, the largest independent supplier of gastrointestinal endoscopy consumables in Belgium and Luxembourg .

