Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market to Record a 3.86% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with CardioPrecision Ltd. & Conmed Corp. - Technavio

Sep 09, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopic vessel harvesting market share is expected to increase by USD 115.85 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%. The endoscopic vessel harvesting (EVH) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D to develop advanced products to compete in the market. Cardio Medical GmbH, CardioPrecision Ltd., Conmed Corp., ELITE LIFECARE, Getinge AB, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LivaNova Plc, Med Europe Srl, Medical Instruments SpA, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Saphena Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Troge Medical GmbH, Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are among some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request the Latest Free sample report
The endoscopic vessel harvesting market report covers the following areas:
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Size
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Trends
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Industry Analysis
- Major Driver - The key driver fueling the endoscopic vessel harvesting market growth is the increasing volume of endoscopic procedures coupled with the growing target population. The demand for EVH has significantly increased over the past few years, mainly because of the rise in the incidence of various chronic conditions due to the changes in lifestyle and the growth in the elderly population.
- Major Challenges - The major challenge hindering the market growth is stringent regulations and product recalls. EVH is classified under Class II medical devices and is subject to stringent regulatory standards. Gaining regulatory approval for Class II and Class III devices is often difficult, unpredictable, and subjective. If vendors fail to provide clinical data with positive results in one specific region, then it can result in cost burden and uncertainty or impact other trials. Regulatory bodies have also imposed stringent labeling requirements and regulatory frameworks for Endoscopic vessel harvesting.
- Type
- Disposable EVH System
- Reusable EVH System
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist endoscopic vessel harvesting market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the endoscopic vessel harvesting market, vendors
The competitive scenario provided in the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 115.85 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.86
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cardio Medical GmbH, CardioPrecision Ltd., Conmed Corp., ELITE LIFECARE, Getinge AB, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LivaNova Plc, Med Europe Srl, Medical Instruments SpA, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Saphena Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., Troge Medical GmbH, Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Disposable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Disposable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Disposable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Disposable EVH system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Disposable EVH system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Reusable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Reusable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Reusable EVH system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Reusable EVH system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Reusable EVH system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Cardio Medical GmbH
- Exhibit 85: Cardio Medical GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Cardio Medical GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Cardio Medical GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.4 Getinge AB
- Exhibit 88: Getinge AB - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Getinge AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Getinge AB - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Getinge AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Getinge AB - Segment focus
- 10.5 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG
- Exhibit 93: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 94: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key news
- Exhibit 96: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.6 LivaNova Plc
- Exhibit 97: LivaNova Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 98: LivaNova Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Med Europe Srl
- Exhibit 101: Med Europe Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Med Europe Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Med Europe Srl - Key offerings
- 10.8 Medical Instruments SpA
- Exhibit 104: Medical Instruments SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Medical Instruments SpA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Medical Instruments SpA - Key offerings
- 10.9 Olympus Corp.
- Exhibit 107: Olympus Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Olympus Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Olympus Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Saphena Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Saphena Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Saphena Medical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Saphena Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Terumo Corp.
- Exhibit 115: Terumo Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Terumo Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Terumo Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Troge Medical GmbH
- Exhibit 120: Troge Medical GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Troge Medical GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Troge Medical GmbH - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
