Endoscopy Devices Market Size in France to Grow by USD 274.10 million| Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive Growth | Technavio

Endoscopy Devices Market in France Companies: Driver

The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is driving the endoscopy devices market growth in France. The rise in demand for MI surgical procedures is attributed to the complications associated with traditional open surgeries. These surgeries can lead to various post-operation complications such as pain, blood clots, fatigue, muscle atrophy, and infections. Moreover, most market vendors provide training to surgeons on the use of endoscopes in surgeries. This also helps surgeons gain experience in using devices and performing endoscopic procedures. Thus, the growing demand for MI procedures for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications will drive the global endoscopy devices market.

Endoscopy Devices Market in France: Some Major Companies and their Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers a wide range of endoscopy devices such as Clean-Trace ATP Surface Test and u Olympus Single Use Biopsy Valve MAJ-210.

The company offers a wide range of endoscopy devices such as Clean-Trace ATP Surface Test and u Olympus Single Use Biopsy Valve MAJ-210. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers endoscopy devices through its subsidiary, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

The company offers endoscopy devices through its subsidiary, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers endoscopic mucosal resection device such as Captivator EMR.

The company offers endoscopic mucosal resection device such as Captivator EMR. Conmed Corp. - The company offers endoscopy devices such as ClearView Endoscopic Ultrasound Aspiration Needle Forceps and CleanGuard Disposable Endoscope Valves.

The company offers endoscopy devices such as ClearView Endoscopic Ultrasound Aspiration Needle Forceps and CleanGuard Disposable Endoscope Valves. Cook Group Inc. - The company offers endoscopy devices such as EchoTip ProCore needles and Hemospray Endoscopic Hemostat.

Endoscopy Devices Market In France Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Endoscope - size and forecast 2021-2026

Mechanical endoscopic equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Visualization and documentation systems - size and forecast 2021-2026

Accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026

Other endoscopy equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Endoscopy Devices Market In France End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Hospitals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Endoscopy Devices Market in France: Key Revenue-generating Segments

The endoscopy devices market share growth in France by the endoscope segment will be significant during the forecast period. Endoscopy enables operations on fragile patients as well as the treatment of more complex diseases such as cancer. Other benefits of endoscopy, which include reduced postoperative pain and risks of complications, rapid healing, lighter anesthesia, and a shorter period of hospital stay, will also positively impact the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Endoscopy Devices Market Scope in France Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 274.10 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare Equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Endoscope - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Visualization and documentation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Visualization and documentation systems- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Visualization and documentation systems- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other endoscopy equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Other endoscopy equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Other endoscopy equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Other endoscopy equipment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: End user- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 34: Comparison by End user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Hospitals- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Others- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures

8.1.2 Increasing volume of endoscopy procedures coupled with growing target population

8.1.3 Growing demand for video endoscopy systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Risks and complications associated with endoscopy

8.2.2 Stringent regulations and product recalls

8.2.3 Shortage of trained professionals

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of single-use endoscopes

8.3.2 Growing popularity of capsule endoscopy

8.3.3 Rising adoption of robot-assisted surgeries

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 49: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 50: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: 3M Co. - Key news

Exhibit 52: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 54: Baxter International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 58: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Conmed Corp.

Exhibit 62: Conmed Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Conmed Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 66: Cook Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Cook Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 69: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 70: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 72: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 HOYA Corp.

Exhibit 74: HOYA Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 75: HOYA Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 78: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 81: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 83: Medtronic Plc - Overview

Exhibit 84: Medtronic Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Medtronic Plc - Key news

Exhibit 86: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 88: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

