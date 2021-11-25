Endoscopy Devices Markets - Global Forecast to 2028: Robot-Assisted Endoscopes, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Endoscopes Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Emerging Segment

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endoscopy Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The endoscopy devices global market is expected to reach $39,475.6 million by 2028 growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Due to persistently escalating prevalence, and incidence of chronic diseases across the globe, and the need for early diagnostic, and therapeutic interventions, increasing inclination of patients towards the minimally invasive therapeutic procedures, gradual transition of endoscopy devices market towards single-use endoscopes, the emergence of technologically advanced endoscopy products, the trend of acquisitions, and collaborations in the endoscopy device industry, and the increasing awareness, and adoption of the highly beneficial endoscopic procedures across the emerging nations.

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive or non-invasive medical procedure that utilizes specialized devices like endoscopes for the detailed inspection or assessment, and manipulation or treatment of diseased organs or tissues by visualizing the internal organ or area of interest.

The constantly advancing various emergency or elective endoscopy procedures are being used for the timely diagnosis, and minimally-traumatic treatment of various chronic ailments like cancer, arthritis, joint injuries, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), chronic pancreatitis, obesity, Barrett's esophagus, and others.

Robot-Assisted Endoscopes, and artificial intelligence (AI) powered endoscopes segment is expected to be the fastest emerging segment growing with a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the emergence of several Robot Assisted Endoscopes, and AI guided endoscopy systems in the market, and the promising potential of robot-assisted endoscopes, and AI-enhanced endoscopy systems to mitigate the labor intensity of endoscopic procedures, and increase the precision, and safety of endoscopic procedures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers, and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Persistently Escalating Incidence, and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, and the Need for Early Diagnosis, and Treatment

3.3.1.2 Increasing Inclination Towards Minimally Invasive Therapeutic Procedures

3.3.1.3 the Gradual Endoscopy Market Conversion from Reusable to Single-Use Endoscopes

3.3.1.4 the Emergence of Technologically Advanced Endoscopy Products

3.3.1.5 Persistently Elevating Geriatric Population with Chronic Diseases

3.3.1.6 Acquisitions and Collaborations to Open An Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish

3.3.1.7 Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations

3.3.2 Restraints, and Threats

3.3.2.1 High Cost of the Endoscopy Devices, and Procedures

3.3.2.2 Lack of Skilled, and Trained Professionals

3.3.2.3 Increasing Concerns About the Adverse Effects Associated with Endoscopic Procedures

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Bodies Guiding the Endoscopy Device Manufacturers

3.3.2.5 the Threat of Non-Invasive Diagnostic, and Therapeutic Technologies

3.3.2.6 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for the Endoscopy Procedures

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.1.3 Iso 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

3.4.2 the U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 Japan

3.4.6 China

3.4.7 India

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.5.1 Reimbursement Table

3.6 Technological Advancements

3.6.1 Therapeutic Capsule Endoscopes with Active Locomotion

3.6.2 Molecular Endoscopic Imaging (Mei)

3.6.3 Variable Stiffness Endoscopes, and Shape Locking Devices or Overtubes

3.6.4 Miniaturized Endoscopes

3.6.5 3D Endoscopes

3.6.6 Notes, and Less

3.6.7 Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Techniques

3.7 Clinical Trials

3.8 Endoscopes - Fda, and Ce Regulatory Approval Analysis

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.10 Single-Use Endoscopes Market

3.11 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (Aer) Market

3.12 Refurbished Endoscopy Devices Market

3.13 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.14 Supply Chain Analysis

3.15 Average Selling Price (ASP) of Select Endoscopy Devices

3.16 Impact of COVID-19 on Endoscopy Devices Industry

3.17 Market Share Analysis

3.18 Endoscopy Devices Company Comparison Table by Revenue, Product, Product Type, and Application

4 Endoscopy Devices Global Market, by Applications

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Arthroscopy

4.3 Pulmonary Endoscopy

4.4 Ent Endoscopy

4.5 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

4.6 Gynecology/Obstetrics

4.7 Neuroendoscopy

4.8 Urological Endoscopy

4.9 Laparoscopy

5 Endoscopy Devices Global Market, by Products

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Endoscopes

5.3 Endoscopic Instruments

5.4 Endoscopic Accessories

6 Endoscopy Devices Global Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Endoscopy Ambulatory Surgery Centers or Ambulatory Endoscopy Centers

6.4 Endoscopy Diagnostic Centers

6.5 Other End-Users (Office Based Endoscopy (Obe) Suites, and Academic, and Research Institutes)

7 Global Endoscopy Procedural Volume

7.1 Endoscopy - Number of Procedures by Region

8 Regional Market Analysis

8.1 Introduction

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Product Approval

9.3 Product Launch

9.4 Acquisitions

9.5 Collaborations

9.6 Other Developments

10 Major Player Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Financials

10.3 Product Portfolio

10.4 Key Developments

10.5 Business Strategy

10.6 SWOT Analysis

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

& Co. Kg Medtronic, plc.

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrp81d

