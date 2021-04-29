Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Expected To Rise at a Modest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast -2026 provides the current and forecast market of the Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems and comprises of market trends and key competitors of Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems. DelveInsight estimated the market to grow at a steady CAGR over the study period of 2018 – 2026.

Endoscopy helps surgeons and clinicians to properly diagnose and perform surgery for various chronic and acute diseases. During the procedure, both internal and external surfaces of endoscopes are exposed to body fluids. The need for an endoscopy fluid management system arose due to the presence of body fluids that hinder the proper working of these endoscopes.

The market is segmented by application type, by modality type, and by end-user.

In terms of market share by application type, it has been seen that the systems are being majorly used for Hysteroscopy (45%) followed by Laparoscopy and Arthroscopy .

followed by and . In terms of modality type of these systems, the market is dominated by Bench Top model because of the ease they provide to surgeons while performing endoscopy.

because of the ease they provide to surgeons while performing endoscopy. The majority of surgery using endoscopy is performed in hospitals therefore the market of end user is taken up by Hospitals, and the rest of the market share is divided between Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Diagnostic Centers .

and the rest of the market share is divided between and . According to the estimates, the highest contribution in the market size of Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems is from the United States (89.06%) among the seven major markets.

among the seven major markets. On December 7, 2020 , Cantel Medical Corp and Censis Technologies announced a new long-term partnership to combine Cantel's leading infection prevention endoscope reprocessing workflow portfolio with the surgical asset management and instrument tracking solutions from Censis. This is expected to increase the market share of Cantel Medical Corp.

, and announced a new long-term partnership to combine Cantel's leading infection prevention endoscope reprocessing workflow portfolio with the surgical asset management and instrument tracking solutions from Censis. This is expected to increase the market share of Cantel Medical Corp. The Stryker CrossFlow Integrated Arthroscopy Pump was approved by the FDA on July 12, 2019 . This product is CE marked according to the European Medical Device Directive.

Endoscopic procedures are minimally invasive procedure therefore they are widely used in diagnosis of various diseases of gastrointestinal tract, respiratory tract, ear, urinary tract and female reproductive tract. There was an estimated 75 million endoscopies performed annually in the United States.

Endoscopy is the most commonly performed gastrointestinal procedure in Europe as well. In the United Kingdom there are around 2 million procedures performed each year. Around 500 endoscopy units are registered with the Joint Advisory Group on GI Endoscopy (JAG).

As per the study published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Research, the numbers of endoscopic surgeries conducted in 2016 were 67, 000 laparoscopic, 13, 000 hysteroscopic and 450 falloposcopic in Japan.

The EndoMat fluid management system (Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg), CrossFlow Integrated Arthroscopy Pump (Stryker), and Fluent Fluid Management Systems (Hologic Inc.) are some endoscopic fluid management systems that have been recently approved. Most of the available devices are CE marked.

The Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems Market is driven by rising demand of endoscopies in various fields such as gastroenterology, urology, dentistry, gynecology, neurology, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, cardiology, bronchoscopy, and others. The increasing prevalence gastrointestinal cancer due to sedentary and erratic lifestyles along with unhealthy diet habits and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures are factors responsible for the growth of the endoscopy fluid management systems market size at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Competitors in the Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems Market:

Arthrex Inc.

B. Braun

Cantel Medical Systems

Comeg Medical Technologies

Conmed corporation

Endomed Systems

Fujifilm Corporation

Gimmi GmbH

Hologic Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Medtronic Inc.

Olympus Medical Corporation

Richard Wolf Company

Serres

Smith & Nephew

Steris

Stryker

Thermedx

Vimex Sp. z o.o.

