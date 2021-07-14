Endowment Index® Second Quarter 2021 Performance Update

APPLETON, Wis., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endowment Index® calculated by Nasdaq OMX® (Symbol: ENDOW) gained 6.17% (on a total return basis) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. This compares to the Global 60-40 Portfolio (60% Stocks, 40% Bonds), which increased 6.11% for the same period.

Global equity markets continued their ascent higher in Q2 2021 with many indices setting fresh records throughout the quarter. The strong performance was attributable to the continued rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and overall strong economy. Beyond equity markets, inflation data received a lot of attention as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed high year-over-year increases and the US unemployment rate ticked lower to 5.9%.

Twenty-one of the Index's twenty-two components posted gains for Q2 2021, with four posting double digit gains. The top performing component of the Index for Q2 2021 was publicly traded MLPs, which gained 22.00%. Short term treasuries were the only negative performer, posting a loss of -0.03% for the quarter.

Asset Class Q2 2021

Change

(%) Asset Class Q2 2021

Change

(%)













Publicly Traded MLP's 22.00 Intl Developed Equity 5.22

Commodity – Oil & Gas 18.30 Commodity - Timber 4.83

Commodity/Div-Futures 13.79 Intl. Real Estate 4.50

Domestic Real Estate 11.66 Emerging Mkt Fixed Inc 4.43

Commodity – Met/Mining 9.22 Gold 4.20

Private Equity/VC 8.91 Commodity - Infrastructure 3.08

US Equity 8.28 Private Eq-Distressed Debt 2.29

Global Equities 7.08 Domestic Fixed Inc. 2.00

Managed Futures 5.96 Hedge Funds 1.79

Emerging Markets 5.78 Intl Developed Fixed Inc 0.27

Em. Market Equity - China 5.53 Liquidity - TBills -0.03













The Endowment Index represents the investable opportunity for managers of portfolios utilizing the Endowment Investment Philosophy® or who otherwise incorporate alternative investments within a comprehensive asset allocation. The Endowment Index measures performance for a multi-asset, globally diversified, three-dimensional portfolio that includes Global Equity, Global Fixed Income, and Alternative Investments (like Private Equity, Hedge Funds and Real Assets) The Index applies an objective, rules-based construction methodology based upon portfolio allocation data obtained from over 700 educational institutions that collectively manage over $637 billion as of 6/30/20. Each of the 22 sub-indexes that currently comprise the Index are investable and contained within those sub-indexes are over 47,000 underlying securities.

Visit EndowmentIndex.com to download longer term index price and performance data.

ETF Model Solutions, LLC serves its clients as an ETF strategist, designing and managing ETF-based investment solutions for advisers, institutions, retirement plans and individual investors based upon the Endowment Investment Philosophy®. The Firm offers ETF-based diversified target-risk models, and asset class models for use by investment advisers and retirement plans. ETF Model Solutions, LLC also provides digital investment services to individual investors through the website, www.MyRoboAdviser.com.

Contact: Tim Landolt MBA, Managing Director, 920.785.6012

Info: www.ETFModelSolutions.com or www.EndowmentIndex.com

Disclosure: Information presented for educational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies, nor shall it be construed to be the provision of investment advice. You cannot invest directly in an index. Indexes do not contain fees. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not insured or guaranteed. Performance information provided is net of any underlying exchange-traded fund expenses but does not include any other fees or expenses. ETF Model Solutions, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training, nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC or other securities regulatory authority. A copy of the Firm's disclosure document, Form ADV Brochure Part 2, is available upon request.

Media Contact:

Sam Moore

920-785-6010

[email protected]

SOURCE ETF Model Solutions, LLC

Related Links

http://www.etfmodelsolutions.com

