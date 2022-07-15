Endowment Index® Second Quarter 2022 Performance Update

APPLETON, Wis., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endowment Index® calculated by Nasdaq OMX® (Symbol: ENDOW) declined 13.75% (on a total return basis) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. This compares to the Global 60-40 Portfolio (60% Stocks, 40% Bonds), which declined 12.64% over the same period.

The Endowment Index® opened Q2 at 1,641.35 and closed the quarter at 1,405.06. The Index reached its high of 1,650.96 on April 4th and posted its low of 1,383.20 on June 16th.

Nineteen of the Index's twenty-two components posted losses for Q2 2022. The top performing component of the Index for Q2 was commodity futures, which gained 2.21%. Defensive sectors performed the best during the second quarter of 2022. Private equity and venture capital are the Index's largest component and accounted for over 45% of the Index's decline during Q2.

Asset Class Q2 2022 Change (%) Asset Class Q2 2022 Change (%) Commodity/Div-Futures 2.21 Emerging Markets -10.84 Em. Market Equity - China 1.78 Private Eq-Distressed Debt -11.36 Liquidity - TBills 0.08 Commodity - Timber -11.97 Managed Futures -2.67 Emerging Mkt Fixed Inc -12.18 Domestic Fixed Inc. -4.77 Intl Developed Equity -13.58 Intl Developed Fixed Inc -5.16 Intl. Real Estate -15.12 Gold -6.5 Global Equities -15.19 Commodity – Oil & Gas -6.98 Domestic Real Estate -15.47 Hedge Funds -7.18 US Equity -16.85 Publicly Traded MLP's -8.01 Private Equity/VC -23.45 Commodity - Infrastructure -9.83 Commodity – Met/Mining -26.86

The Endowment Index® represents the investable opportunity for managers of portfolios utilizing the Endowment Investment Philosophy® or who otherwise incorporate alternative investments within a comprehensive asset allocation. The Endowment Index® measures performance for a multi-asset, globally diversified, three-dimensional portfolio that includes Global Equity, Global Fixed Income, and Alternative Investments (like Private Equity, Hedge Funds and Real Assets) The Index applies an objective, rules-based construction methodology based upon portfolio allocation data obtained from over 700 educational institutions that collectively manage over $820 billion as of 6/30/21. Each of the 22 sub-indexes that currently comprise the Index are investable and contained within those sub-indexes are over 48,000 underlying securities.

Visit EndowmentIndex.com to download longer term index price and performance data.

ETF Model Solutions, LLC serves its clients as an ETF strategist, designing and managing ETF-based investment solutions for advisers, institutions, retirement plans and individual investors based upon the Endowment Investment Philosophy®. The Firm offers ETF-based diversified target-risk models, and asset class models for use by investment advisers and retirement plans. ETF Model Solutions, LLC also provides digital investment services to individual investors through the website, www.MyRoboAdviser.com.

Disclosure: Information presented for educational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies, nor shall it be construed to be the provision of investment advice. You cannot invest directly in an index. Indexes do not contain fees. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not insured or guaranteed. Performance information provided is net of any underlying exchange-traded fund expenses but does not include any other fees or expenses. ETF Model Solutions, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training, nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC or other securities regulatory authority. A copy of the Firm's disclosure document, Form ADV Brochure Part 2, is available upon request.

