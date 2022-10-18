Endowment Wealth Management's Prateek Mehrotra Named to 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Prateek Mehrotra, Chief Investment Officer, Endowment Wealth Management as a 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 12th, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Wisconsin business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

As a visionary co-founder of Endowment Wealth Management and its affiliates, ETF Model Solutions, LLC and Global Alternative Investment Management, LLC, Prateek leads the investments team which is the backbone of the firm's 3-dimensional Endowment Investment Philosophy®. Expanding a portfolio beyond just stocks and bonds, Prateek's responsible for researching a virtually limitless expanse of investment opportunities including real assets, hedge strategies, private equity, venture capital, exchange-traded funds, private debt. He has led his firm to create a national index, an ETF strategist that designs and manages ETF portfolios, a private fund management firm that invests opportunistically on a global scale, and a digital investment platform for millennials and digitally-savvy investors.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as a Titan 100 and to be a part of this remarkable program. While this is an individual award, it truly belongs to the great team we have at Endowment Wealth Management. I am fortunate to be surrounded by a group of dedicated, hard-working, compassionate professionals. I look forward to utilizing this opportunity to make meaningful connections with other accomplished, passionate, like-minded leaders to become an even better leader in my organization and our Wisconsin community."

Prateek Mehrotra and the other award winners will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 12th, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

Award recognition does not qualify as an endorsement of any particular index, investment, or investment strategy.

