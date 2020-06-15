ENDP Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Endo International plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Endo International plc ("Endo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP). Investors who purchased Endo securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/endp.

The investigation concerns whether Endo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 10, 2020, the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS") issued a press release announcing that it "has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Endo International plc and its subsidiaries, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc." in connection with "DFS' ongoing investigation into the entities that created and perpetuated the opioid crisis." The DFS press release stated that "[t]he DFS' statement of charges alleges that, like other opioid Manufactures, Endo . . . [k]nowingly furthered a false narrative to legitimize opioids as appropriate for broad treatment of pain by downplaying their long-known addictive nature and risks"; "[m]isrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioids, without legitimate scientific substantiation"; and "[d]eployed a large sales force to target healthcare providers directly with these misrepresentations." Following the DFS announcement, Endo's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Endo shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/endp. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

