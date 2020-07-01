ENDP INVESTOR LAWSUIT ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Endo International plc

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Endo International plc ("Endo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP) between August 8, 2017 and May 1, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Endo securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Endo Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the full scope of Endo's and/or its subsidiaries' contributions to the opioid crisis, including, but not limited to, their opioid products' disproportionately negative impact on New York, one of the most populous states in the U.S., as well as the fraud that Defendants perpetrated on the New York insurance market; (ii) part of that contribution to the crisis included Endo publishing and disseminating false information to health care providers regarding the risks and benefits of opioids; (iii) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to subject Endo and/or its subsidiaries to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as significant financial and/or reputational harm, particularly with respect to New York; and (iv) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 10, 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ("Governor Cuomo") announced that the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS") had filed administrative charges against Endo in connection with its role in the opioid crisis, alleging that Endo fraudulently misrepresented the safety and efficacy of its opioid drugs while minimizing the risk of addiction and other ill effects. That same day, DFS issued its own press release specifically announcing that it "has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Endo . . . and its subsidiaries, [EHS], [EPI], and [PPCI]" in connection with "DFS' ongoing investigation into the entities that created and perpetuated the opioid crisis"; that "[t]he DFS' statement of charges alleges that, like other opioid Manufactures, Endo . . . [k]nowingly furthered a false narrative to legitimize opioids as appropriate for broad treatment of pain by downplaying their long-known addictive nature and risks"; and that Endo and its subsidiaries "m]isrepresented the safety and efficacy of opioids, without legitimate scientific substantiation," and "[d]eployed a large sales force to target healthcare providers directly with these misrepresentations." On this news, Endo's Ordinary share price fell $0.66 per share, or 14.63%, to close at $3.85 per share on June 10, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 18, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

