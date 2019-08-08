Endpoint Security Market by Application, Deployment Model, Component, Region 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endpoint security market will gain exponentially during the forecast period fueled by rapid digitization of businesses and growing number of mobile devices being used coupled with constant threat of malwares and ransomware which companies are exposed to. Cybercriminals are benefitting from the tremendous surge in endpoints connected to business networks and the lack of proper security installed on many portable or handheld devices.

Asia Pacific endpoint security market will witness unprecedented growth owing to growing the use of smartphones and digital banking applications,

With internet of things (IoT) becoming a common industry trend across the world to achieve cost-efficiency and improve productivity, the need to ensure utmost security of connections as well as to monitor access to data has escalated quickly.

The number of malicious attacks on businesses has grown significantly over the past few years, as more and more enterprises submit to the utilization of digital platforms for online transactions, customer relations management and other business processes. Malwares are among the most vital nuances IT departments must cope with today, threatening to disrupt entire operations or quietly track user actions.

Countering a malware attack becomes difficult as a device can be targeted from multiple sources. Reports indicate that majority of malware is delivered by emails, presenting substantial opportunities for endpoint security market from anti-malware applications.

By Component

Software

Firewall



Intrusion prevention



Antivirus/antimalware



Endpoint application control



Encryption technologies



Mobile device security



Fleet management

Service

Training and consulting



Maintenance and updates



Managed service

Wider access to mobile internet in emerging economies has provided cybercriminals a pathway to threaten data security and privacy of users across a host of business domains, including BFSI, healthcare, education and telecommunications. Anti-malware software is now being installed by a larger number of android devices users, prompted by the numerous instances of malware attacks observed globally over the past few years.

Tests have shown that nearly 47% of android anti-malware apps are prone to failures, whether developed by small enterprises or larger security firms, demonstrating the need for more potent software solutions.

A prominent reason for companies to invest in securing their networks is the lingering threat of system downtimes, which can lead to several employees being ideal for a notable period, ultimately affecting the bottom-line. Studies indicate that the average cost of one system attack for a company can reach USD 5 million, with a considerable portion of it attributed to productivity loss.

Highlighting the importance of the expanding endpoint security market, it is estimated that organizations took an average 191 days to identify data breaches in 2017, which gives enough time to attackers to execute their plans.

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Higher costs of building and maintaining an on-premises network system has directed small and medium sized enterprises towards adopting cloud-based platforms for all crucial applications. Using the cloud not only allows better remote access to employees and partners through their devices, but also enables managed security service providers to implement effective endpoint security solutions.

Security tools deployed on the cloud offer a cost-efficient alternative to having an entire IT infrastructure setup for storing and protecting company data and processes. Increasing number of SMEs worldwide will accelerate the deployment of endpoint security software on the cloud.

By Application

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

Education

Transportation

Owing to a massive amount of data flow and online traffic encountered by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) businesses, the sector is one of the leading targets for cyber criminals. Growing number of users are preferring to complete their banking transactions, insurance payments and other financial tasks through internet devices.

The advent of artificial intelligence-powered services offered by banks has led to the emergence of advanced cyber threats, challenging endpoint security market players to undertake continuous R&D efforts for developing more effective counter measures, along with tracking exposure to new threats.

Asia Pacific region has witness unprecedented growth in the use of smartphones and digital banking applications, establishing itself as a key market for endpoint security solutions. Reportedly, smartphone connections in APAC had surpassed 2.5 billion in 2017 alone, suggesting an immense customer base in the form of commercial and industrial businesses that provide online access to business operations and information.

Declining costs of internet connectivity across the region has in turn facilitated a broader application scope. APAC endpoint security industry is poised to register substantial gains over the forecast timeframe due to rising demand for mobile device security.

Numerous other factors are impacting the adoption of endpoint security software by enterprise, including the end-user requirements, cost of implementation and regional dominance of security companies. In terms of the competitive landscape, endpoint security market comprises of established and upcoming players like Microsoft, Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, IBM, VIPRE and F-Secure. Emerging firms must keep pace with the latest technology trends and compete to capture a notable market share against bigger players who are consistently enhancing their products.

Increasing developments in the field of AI and machine learning have transformed how companies manage and secure data or handle system access. Smarter endpoint security solutions are available for large organizations to effortlessly tackle data breaches and also detect the probability of an attack.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 1032 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, "Endpoint Security Market Size By Component (Software, Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Education, Transportation), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

Forming partnerships or acquiring other businesses is a proven method followed by well-known security software firms to expand their global reach and product portfolio, where decisions are majorly influenced by ongoing business trends.

Regulatory norms in different regions will also impact the expansion of endpoint security market size, as strict laws and penalties against data breach will coerce businesses to provide required protection for devices connected to their network. Although the absence of security expertise of resources could hamper the industry growth to some extent, the booming software-as-a-service sector will enable companies of all sizes to leverage effective cybersecurity solutions.

Fast-paced growth of the startup space will complement the mounting demand for data security, with a considerable volume of new tech companies emerging worldwide.

Global endpoint security industry outlook will be immensely defined by the need for consistent and reliable product maintenance and update services, to meet the challenges of modern cyberthreats, such as crypto mining. The cost of strengthening an organization's security against new kinds of attacks goes on increasing every year, advocating the significance of managed service providers who are solely responsible for keeping the threat database up to date.

The industry dynamics can be substantially understood by analyzing various regional and application trends, as well as through comprehensive vulnerability assessment.

